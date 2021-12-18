Malone News

Malone News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
NCmom's avatar
NCmom
Dec 18, 2021

Thank you. We can only hope the people suing to end the mandate insanity will point out that the overreach question is secondary to the fact it doesn't work.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Don Midwest's avatar
Don Midwest
Dec 18, 2021

Thank you for the ongoing work to produce extremely important information that is useful for policy but also for me as a concerned citizen.

I went to the CDC website for an update on Omicron. It is dated 12/17/21, yesterday. True to form they are recommendation vaccination and they are tracking the spread. Delta is still the dominate strain in the US. They probably are updating the site on a regular basis.

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/variants/omicron-variant.html

There was almost nothing worthwhile in their entire article. And true to form they had a recommendation for the people that occurs near the end.

"Self-tests can be used at home or anywhere, are easy to use, and produce rapid results. If your self-test has a positive result, stay home or isolate for 10 days, wear a mask if you have contact with others, and call your healthcare provider. If you have any questions about your self-test result, call your healthcare provider or public health department."

A couple of months ago I called my, what I have always considered to be outstanding primary care provider, and her nurse said that she follows the CDC guidelines. So full circle right back to the consistent disaster "treatment" of stay home until sick enough to go to the hospital and with earlier variants, once in the hospital the "treatment" after the virus has left is to head to ER and ventilator, and maybe you will be alive to come home.

Wow!! Waiting until the CDC recommends early treatments like D3, etc. Has anybody told them?

For those interested in early treatment who want references to the literature, this site lists 30 treatments on the left margin and links to 1,204 studies. But important to remember that a multi-drug approach gives the best result. There are many protocols available but my favorite are the protocols on flccc.net

https://c19early.com/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies
29 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robert W Malone, MD
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture