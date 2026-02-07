Malone News

Malone News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark's avatar
Mark
4h

Daughter away at University. Soon to be 20 sends me this message out of nowhere…Makes me think we did ok. Hope you all get a laugh out of it.

“ I have never been happier that mom is in fact my mother. Almost everyone here was raised by a crazy, overweight leftist bitch and a soyboy beta cuck father. I’ve never been more thankful that you and mom are my parents. 🥹😌🙌🙏”

Reply
Share
10 replies
Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
5h

When governmental policies destroy family formation, we need to call out the root causes.

We have social, economic and medical programs in place that are anti-family formation.

Unless these are addressed, we will continue to slide into oblivion.

Reply
Share
1 reply
70 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert W Malone, MD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture