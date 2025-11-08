Malone News

Malone News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Robert W. Malone's avatar
Dr. Robert W. Malone
2h

I edited in an update and photo of the carcasses - now sitting in the open

“ X journalists have now posted photos and careful eyes note that there are vultures sitting on the carcasses”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
UnvaxxedCanadian's avatar
UnvaxxedCanadian
2h

Funny how the blame is always wild birds, not the massive intense factories where most chicken is grown?

As for Canada we are in a weird woke NSDAP style rule reminiscent of 1930’s Germany. And because orange man bad we are doubling down on woke.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
59 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robert W Malone, MD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture