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Philip Carbert's avatar
Philip Carbert
3h

There but for the grace of God go we.

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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
3h

Well explained! RNC and the DNC better get their heads together and stop the march to martial law which will be the only way to control the US society when the far left achieves their goals!

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