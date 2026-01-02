Malone News

I had the flu once, in 1968, when there was a world-wide outbreak. I still wonder if it would have been as bad had I not been pregnant, but I was very, very sick. Since then, I've encountered flu many times and have never contracted it again. I've never been vaccinated against it.

My mother had influenza once and never again until my brother decided she needed annual flu shots. She was then in her late 80's and every year ended up sick within a month.

We have an exceptional immune system, complex and beautiful, and all this vaccine research seems to ignore our innate systems, supposedly to improve on what has kept the human race going for millennia. I guess I just don't understand why so many people think they are fixing God's mistakes.

This tells me the emphasis on us wrinklies being jabbed every year is not such a hot idea....something many if not most of us have figured out empirically.

