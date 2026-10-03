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ron's avatar
ron
8mEdited

"Was this actually a wild mouse that somehow found its way into a jar of peppers during food production, or was this a domesticated white mouse introduced somewhere along the way?"

When the only type of mouse one has ever seen is a white pet store mouse, one assumes all mice look like that, and that's the only type of mouse one knows how to obtain..

And I'm glad you included a poop Venn diagram. Now maybe cackles can help us solve this "mystery."

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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
3m

Maybe it is time for NIH to have all FDA employees vetted for intelligence and their ability to understand the true biology of humans. The basic issue is: I do not believe their inspection arm has enough employees to protect American citizens from harm. Certainly true in not inspecting pharmaceutical plants on a timely basis. No courtesy calls that give a manufacturer or grower a heads up is in order.

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