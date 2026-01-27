Malone News

Malone News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Micheal Nash, Ph. D.'s avatar
Micheal Nash, Ph. D.
2h

A good outcome of this would be a return to GPs for treating the entire family including kids. Pediatrics is or was a specialty and specialists should only be seen for special problems not surrogate parenthood.

Reply
Share
4 replies
Sharon's avatar
Sharon
2h

In the face of everything that’s coming out about the childhood vaxxes, the AAP, with malice and contempt for the children of our country, went against the CDC. It was like time stood still - their treachery was exposed and all the world could see how far they were willing to go. Give them their day in court - that’s more of a chance than they gave the children. Lethal injections would be a fitting end for the AAPers, but a RICO conviction doesn’t offer that remedy.

Reply
Share
18 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert W Malone, MD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture