CBS and KFF News (Kaiser Family Foundation) are in the midst of doing a hit piece on me, recycling Senator Blumenthal’s debunked and baseless allegations on Senate letterhead that my showing an image of a chamber of a revolver containing one cartridge in a meme with the joke that “Five out of six scientists have proven that Russian roulette is harmless.” triggered the September attack on the CDC building, who then also killed an DeKalb County Police Officer. I already addressed absurd accusations under oath in the US Senate.

I am not aware of ANY complaints to this effect filed by ANY CDC personnel to date.

But make no mistake, my friends, Blumenthal’s attack on my character, followed by assertions by CBS and KFF that CDC staffers have safety concerns linked to me, is called the wrap-up smear.

They are targeting me with these baseless allegations to stir up left-wing hatred, thereby putting my life in danger. I have endured years of anonymous gangstalking attacks, inciting hatred on the left, fueled by SHOTS Heard Round the World organization, which, as documented by the Epoch Times and others, appears to be ultimately financed by the CDC foundation and indirectly by the CDC.

If you read carefully, the “reporter” from CBS News and the Kaiser Family Foundation is also complaining because I revealed a key flaw in the data analysis that KFF has been performing with the CDC. This criticism indirectly threatens the financial interests of KFF, because it calls into question the validity of a massive amount of federally contracted work.

This flaw was the topic of a separate recent substack essay.

This is clearly an attempt to intimidate and harass a member of the ACIP. Finally, it is also a tactic to get these accusations into my Wikipedia page. There have been no safety complaints filed against me by CDC personnel. This is all manufactured outrage.

At this point, Jill is advising that I should engage my attorney to write a letter to Senator Blumenthal, demanding an apology; otherwise, I will have to litigate for harassment and defamation. Senator Blumenthal is using the power of his position as a sitting U.S. Senator to create a wrap-up smear - to besmirch me permanently. This my friends, is pure evil.

As to Dr. Celine Gounder, according to Chat GPT, she was both a member of Biden’s COVID advisory board as well as an active participant in the CDC Foundation-funded gangstalking operation known as “SHOTS Heard Round the World” - the very name of this CDC Foundation-funded operation evokes and incites violence.

The Streisand Effect strikes again.

Per Chat GPT:

Dr. Céline Gounder served on Biden’s COVID-19 Advisory Board during his presidential transition (November 2020 to January 2021).

“ She was a member of the COVID-19 Advisory Board (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/COVID-19_Advisory_Board) transition team of then-incoming U.S. president Joe Biden (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Joe_Biden).[1] (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/C%C3%A9line_Gounder?utm_source=chatgpt.com#cite_note-1) In 2022, she joined the Kaiser Family Foundation (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kaiser_Family_Foundation) as senior fellow and editor-at-large for public health at Kaiser Health News.[2] (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/C%C3%A9line_Gounder?utm_source=chatgpt.com#cite_note-doctor-on-2)”

Also per Chat GPT, Dr. Céline Gounder was one of the CDC funded “SHOTS Heard” Gangstalkers:

Irony abounds.

I find it ironic that after the CDC, through the Foundation for the CDC, paid “SHOTS Heard” - a CDC Foundation funding operation, to cyberstalk and gangstalk me and many other physicians, and was likely involved in the attempts to get my license revoked for being a “mass murderer” by speaking out regarding my concerns relating to the ethics, pharmacology, and pathologies associated with administering the COVID gene therapy-based products (both recombinant adenoviral and non-viral mRNA-delivered). This resulted in many, many threatening letters, deplatforming, and targeted harassment for years on end. Yes, even a death threat or two. Now, CBS and KFF are asserting that I should respond to “ CDC staff safety concerns… and to “respond to their comments.” A case can be made that “SHOTS Heard” threatens weapons violence in the very name of the CDC-funded second-tier contractor (second-tier to the “Public Goods Projects”, which was the prime CDC Foundation contractor.)

The CDC Foundation's website states it is “the only entity established by Congress to gather philanthropic and private-sector resources in support of the CDC’s essential health protection efforts.”

So now, according to the Epoch Times, we have the CDC Foundation, which receives funding from a wide range of donors, including the likes of Merck, Pfizer, PayPal, Fidelity, Blackrock, the Imperial College of London, Emergent Biosolutions, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation (as in J&J) and so many other major corporate and state donors, has been funding Cyberstalking and “Gang Stalking” of licensed physicians. Cyberstalking is both a federal crime and a crime in many states.

Identification and detection

CyberAngels has written about how to identify cyberstalking:

When identifying cyberstalking “in the field,” and particularly when considering whether to report it to any kind of legal authority, the following features or combination of features can be considered to characterize a true stalking situation: malice, premeditation, repetition, distress, obsession, vendetta, no legitimate purpose, personally directed, disregarded warnings to stop, harassment and threats.

Quoting from Katie Spences’ article in the Epoch Times:

According to its website (now taken down, but the archive is here), Shots Heard is an initiative under The Public Good Projects (PGP), a “public health nonprofit specializing in large-scale media monitoring programs, social and behavior change interventions, and cross-sector initiatives.” Another of PGP’s initiatives is the Public Health Communications Collaborative (PHCC), which sits within the CDC Foundation—a nonprofit arm of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) established by Congress. The goal of the communications collaborative, according to PGP, is to decrease misinformation and increase vaccine demand worldwide. And it’s using social media influencers to silence vaccine detractors. ….. Since its creation, the CDC Foundation has started more than 1,300 “health protection programs” and raised more than $2 billion in support for the CDC. One of those health protection programs is PGP partner PHCC, which, according to its website, was formed in August 2020 to “provide unbiased communication about the COVID-19 pandemic.” And one of the ways PHCC accomplishes that is by putting out “Misinformation Alerts,” which are powered by PGP. <RWM edit - The PGP still listed the CDC Foundation as a managing partner on their website>. For example, on March 23, PHCC posted on its website that a “well-known anti-vaccine physician” claimed that COVID-19 vaccines caused an increase in miscarriages and stillbirths. It labeled it a “high-risk alert” and recommended “directly addressing and debunking the misinformation.” That “debunking,” according to PHCC, includes using a “strong, robust social mobilization” to amplify messages from the World Health Organization and UNICEF, encouraging social media organizations to flag “misinformation,” and promoting “trusted pro-vaccine voices.” Enter Shots Heard. Shots Heard and Team Halo On its homepage, Shots Heard states, “If you stand up for vaccine science, we’ll stand up for you.” It includes a link for people to apply to “sign up to defend vaccine advocates.” It also provides a link to “Alert the Shots Heard Cavalry,” plus a link to a members-only Facebook group, which currently has 1,176 members. An insider in the group who requested to remain anonymous for fear of being kicked out supplied The Epoch Times with screenshots and messages of the Shots Heard Facebook group. In one “alert,” a Shots Heard member named Bernadine Huff posted, “It’s important for all of us to stop the insanity and to call out other healthcare workers that don’t believe in science.” She encouraged Shots Heard members to “report” a graduate nurse named Megan to the Ohio Nursing Board for providing information on how to get a medical exemption for the COVID-19 vaccine. The replies from numerous Shots Heard members simply state, “reported.” In another “alert,” Shots Heard group administrator Jeff Sykes posts, “Hey Shots Heard, it’s been brought to our attention that Dr. Scott Jensen has been using his online platforms to spread misinformation about COVID-19. … We need your help reporting him.” Shots Heard member Marcia Fiamengo posted, “Need help reporting this group,” and linked to a group promoting ivermectin. Among the many who replied was New York’s Suffolk County Department of Health account, which wrote, “Reported.” Fiamengo also posted on Dec. 29, 2021, “Fantastic news,” and attached a screenshot of Dr. Robert Malone’s suspended Twitter account. Shots Heard member Angie Anderson states in the comments, “Ooooh, I just reported a few of his posts yesterday. So satisfying when you see real results.” On March 24, 2022, Fiamengo encouraged Shots Heard members to report Bowden. Again, Suffolk County Health responded, this time with “Done.” On May 2, 2022, Fiamengo again made a celebratory post. This time for an American Frontline doctor’s being stripped of all state licenses after prescribing ivermectin. “Wooooo!!!! Another one bites the dust!” she wrote. Shots Heard doesn’t limit itself to reporting single health care practitioners. On Sept. 12, 2021, Shots Heard member Liz Ditz reported a preprint by researchers Dr. Tracy Beth Hoeg, Allison Krug, Josh Stevenson, and Dr. John Mandrola that found that vaccine-induced myocarditis might be worse than COVID-19-induced myocarditis. Shots Heard members were outraged. …. Moreover, Shots Heard doesn’t limit itself to simply “reporting.” When Dr. Bowden posted on Twitter, “Are Americans supposed to take this [expletive]? We don’t want your shot, and we especially don’t want it for our kids,” her post was flagged and flooded with Shots Heard member comments. Such tactics are called “gang stalking,” Nicole Sirotek, a registered nurse in Nevada and the founder of American Frontline Nurses, told The Epoch Times. “[Shots Heard members] make videos about [the offending health care worker] saying they need to be delicensed, then [Shots Heard] followers go and hunt down the nurse and swarm the licensing board,” she said. …

This is not a conspiracy theory. The US Federal Government, the “Administrative State”, that is, the CDC Foundation - an organization authorized by Congress, was and is still funding organizations that engaged in cyberstalking and cyberbullying of licensed US Physicians on a routine basis during the Biden Administration. This is not subtle. This is yet another example of PsyWar being waged against US citizens by their government.

The US Government should not be allowed to engage in these practices, even if in a second-hand manner. This is why the CDC Foundation, funded by Big Pharma and the Gates foundation, must cease to exist. It has enabled the creation of an unregulated slush fund that is outside of congressional oversight.

Furthermore, this recent CBS News/KFF News initiative to harass and intimidate an ACIP member who legitimately criticized KFF work product performed under CDC contract is illegal according to the FACA legislation that authorizes the ACIP. There must be consequences, or this type of bullying, harassment, cyberstalking, and intimidation will continue.

Cyberstalking and cyberbullying are both a federal and in many cases a state crime.

The Foundation for NIH and the CDC Foundation must be dissolved. They have created slush funds that the NIH and CDC use for activities that would otherwise be prohibited or unfunded by Congress. The Foundation for NIH and the CDC Foundation enable these executive branch administrative units to engage in activities that would otherwise be unlawful or prohibited, such as cyberstalking and gangstalking.

There must be clear communication from the CDC and HHS that this type of activity by a surrogate for a CDC contractor (KFF) will not be tolerated, and consequences must follow.

As demonstrated by the assassination of my friend Charlie Kirk, these activities designed to promote left-wing hate truly have put my life in further danger and are also intended to intimidate other ACIP members.

CHAT-GPT easily found the evidence that the CDC Foundation financially supported The Public Good Projects (PGP) and lists them as a managing partner. Furthermore, “Shots Heard” was brought under the umbrella of The Public Good Projects (PGP).

Here’s public, citable evidence that the CDC Foundation has financially supported The Public Good Projects (PGP):

Direct grant from the CDC Foundation to PGP (FY2024 Form 990, Schedule I).

The CDC Foundation’s latest IRS filing lists “THE PUBLIC GOOD PROJECTS … EIN 46-2717584 … $414,309 cash grant … Purpose: ‘ENHANCING COMM ACCEPTANCE THROUGH MICRO-INFLUENCING’.” This appears on Schedule I (Grants and Other Assistance to Domestic Organizations). CDC Foundation

CDC→CDC Foundation award supporting a PGP-run project (harm reduction).

PGP’s Community Partners in Harm Reduction website states: “This website is supported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention … as part of a financial assistance award to the CDC Foundation totaling $2,498,799 with 100 percent funded by CDC/HHS.” (The site describes the program PGP operates; the award flows through the CDC Foundation.) partnersinharmreduction.org+2partnersinharmreduction.org+2

CDC Foundation lists PGP as a formal program partner.

PGP appears on the CDC Foundation site with the label “Program Partner.” (Confirms an official partnering relationship.) CDC Foundation

Co-branded deliverables with the CDC Foundation (implying funded collaboration).

The CDC Foundation hosts media-literacy materials and a how-to guide created “in partnership with the Public Good Projects” (2023 campaign for school/family media literacy). CDC Foundation+2CDC Foundation+2

PGP named among CDC Foundation social-media partners in a CDCF program PDF.

In the CDC Foundation’s P4VE (COVID-19 community partnerships) partner list, “The Public Good Projects” is included among “Social Media Partners.

What is “Shots Heard” / “Shots Heard Round the World”?

Shots Heard Round the World is a network / initiative started (or co‐founded) by Dr. Todd Wolynn. It is described as a “thoroughly vetted, proudly evidence-based, rapid response network” whose goal is to combat anti-vaccine attacks on providers, hospitals, health systems, social media, etc. ZN Consulting

“Shots Heard” has been brought under the umbrella of The Public Good Projects (PGP) , a nonprofit focused on health communication, media monitoring, social & behavior change interventions. ZN Consulting

PGP is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that engages in health communication and public health campaigns. publicgoodprojects.org+2ProPublica+2

So, structurally, Shots Heard is not an entirely independent funding vehicle, but rather a project or initiative operated under PGP (or aligned with it). It is a second tier contractor, and as the prime contractor, PGP is responsible for the activities of Shots Heard.