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JUDY MORGAN's avatar
JUDY MORGAN
1h

I read the book "The Germ in the Dairy Pail" which explains this whole scenario. It's unreal how afraid people are. I tried to give away some of our raw milk (7 gallons a day from one Jersey cow!) and people freaked out, telling me I was trying to send people to the ER and that it was illegal. In the meantime, I'm making cheese and yogurt as fast as I can. It's the best thing we've ever eaten!

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John Wygertz's avatar
John Wygertz
1h

Everyone I grew up with drank raw milk, without problems. Probably better for it.

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