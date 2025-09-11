Malone News

Malone News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Karen Cook's avatar
Karen Cook
6h

Important post! Don’t play into the hateful rhetoric. Praying for his beautiful family and all those impacted by this senseless tragedy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Lekimball's avatar
Lekimball
7h

The truth will come out. This is heartbreaking, Dr. Malone. Nobody should behave like these people do. But things need to be addressed in some way. I loved JD Vance's words. And Melania's. I am gutted.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
188 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robert W Malone, MD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture