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Jim Brown's avatar
Jim Brown
10h

Well researched and well written. But I think everything you’re aiming for can be summed up in one phrase: separate medicine and state, for the same reasons we separate church and state. Free minds and free markets would put physicians and patients back in charge, in a relationship that benefits both. Government’s only role should be to prosecute fraud and violence.

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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
9h

Your readers need to understand that the quality of healthcare and positive health outcomes will continue to deteriorate with the path medicine is on in the 21st century in the USA. The fundamental issue is that corporate interests in all segments of the medical system have the goal of return on invested capital which is priority number one. The White House is painfully aware of this because on their website they have a chart comparing cost of healthcare and longevity with other nations around the world and the US has a system twice as expensive and longevity is minimal in comparison to many other countries. The impediments to fixing the healthcare system are many.

First, the chemical industry drives the agricultural and food industry and the beneficiary is the healthcare system which is given the task of treating the victims exposed to chemical exposure driving cancer rates and much more. Second, the medical curriculum is managed to drive drug treatment as the focus and is expensive and limited in student enrollment. In addition education on how good nutrition plays a central role in maintaining good health is lacking. In turn, medical corporations are importing personnel from other countries that are creating communication barriers and under skilled healthcare workers. Detrimental to the quality of healthcare. I have personal experienced this in the last several years when hospitalized.

The task RFK Jr. has is formidable and the NIH mindset that has been shaped by those who are suppose to be regulated, but have created a system of regulatory capture. It is painfully apparent in the continued push to inject with experimental RNA injections that have not been proven to be safe and effective.

On a personal note I have twin grandson who are in the medical profession and are working for corporations. It is apparent they are maximizing the work loads of their medical professionals to

maximize the bottom line which in turn raises the risk of medical errors that harm. Death by Medicine is for real and needs to be addressed rather than left in the closet. The fact the eliminating C-Diff that kills over 30,000 patients annually is not addressed and the focus is on injecting our children with MMR where the risk of dying is negligible speaks volumes of where the medical priorities are and why.

Finally, the ultimate gate keepers are the Congressional leadership in DC, which is around 600 politicians that are supposed to be representing the interests of their constituents, but in turn are serving as facilitators for the corporations that actually shape the medical system we have today.

Senator Ron Paul was a outlier, as well as a few of our current Congressman, but most remain silent so they are not targeted for elimination from DC by the corporations. I became aware of this in 2011, when I went to DC to ask why they are not addressing the autism crisis. Answer: Our hands are tied. Transalation, I will be targeted for elimination from DC if I spoke out on this issue.

For those interested in more of my views on healthcare, go to my website. seveninnocents . com

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