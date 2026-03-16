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SR Miller's avatar
SR Miller
5h

Oh hell

These ain’t judges

Thems are sabots being inserted into the machinery of the MAGA/MAGA revolution.

Just as the original sabots it takes longer to remove the sabot and repair the machinery than it does to insert the sabot.

There is only one way to prevent the use of sabots.

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14 replies by Dr. Robert W. Malone and others
VikingMom's avatar
VikingMom
5h

If Congress does not step up to start impeaching these out of control district judges, we are going to lose our country! John Roberts, Chief Justice of SCOTUS, refuses to rein in this problem and therefore Congress must act to remove these people from office!

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