Socialists, Marxists, Progressives, reproductive rights activists, teachers’ union members, Antifa,, and assorted anti-American activists march today, chanting “NO KINGS.”
Because for the first time in our history, we have a president who refuses to be cowed by the deep state, lobbyists, and corporatists. Who will not let the far-left bully him into submission. Who is actually bringing our government back in line with what is written in the Constitution.
Who is actually doing what he was elected to do, that is, LEAD THE PEOPLE!
Under King Biden, of course, things were different <insert sarcasm>.
Does anyone else remember the democrats’ last primary? Oh snap - they didn’t allow a primary to happen!
Then who remembers the following tyranny, that was all done -
“FOR YOUR OWN GOOD!”
Mask mandates for years after any threat was gone - No Kings!
Social distancing - 6’ feet apart to make you safe for how many years? - No Kings!
Censorship and propaganda via government agencies, such as CISA - No Kings!
Censorship and propaganda funded by the US government - No Kings!
Lockdowns - No Kings!
No early treatments for a respiratory disease allowed - No Kings!
School closures for years on end - No Kings!
Mandatory vaccinations - No Kings!
No religious exemptions - No Kings!
No medical exemptions - No Kings!
Stay inside - No Kings!
They shut small businesses down, but big box stores like Walmart, as well as bars, strip joints, and casinos stayed open - No Kings!
No church services - No Kings!
Hotline to tattle on your neighbors - No Kings!
No large family gatherings - No Kings!
Compliance was compulsory - No Kings!
Well, all of this didn’t feel like “for my own good” to me!
But that was then, and this was now.
And the very people who supported Biden’s authoritarian regime are the very same ones protesting. Teachers’ unions, Federal workers unions, the ACLU, atheists, progressives, pro-abortion activists, socialists, climate change activists, etc. The list goes on and on.
The No Kings Day organizers even have their own website, with various tools to promote social unrest, and numerous progressive organizations are funding these protests.
Here are images of some of their “partners” - a more complete list is linked here.
The list of funders is a “who’s who” of progressive, social justice, equity, diversity, and inclusion NGOs.
One of the main funders of the No Kings Protests is a group called Indivisible. According to InfluenceWatch, Indivisible has received significant funding (over US $7.6 million) from the Open Society Foundations since 2017.
George Soros founded a network of Open Society Foundations in 1979.
The Open Society Foundations (OSF) reports more than US $22 billion in assets.
Planned Parenthood is also a large sponsor of the No Kings protests, and Open Society Foundations has given them tens of millions of dollars in the last decade, although an exact dollar amount is not known.
These are just two examples of the vast complex of millions of dollars that George and Alex Soros have poured into making these protests happen.
As an example, Jim Walsh tracked down the money trail of the No Kings protests in Washington State:
But who is attending these marches?
Well, it appears that it is mostly white-haired people… or at least, we know that is who attended them in the last go around.
Along with a few blue-haired people:
Of course, how much is Antifa involved?
According to Grok - the above video appears to be real footage from today’s “No Kings” protest in New York City.
Honestly, it is hard not to make fun of these protesters - but in honor of President Trump, I’m doing it anyways…
Love it, Dr Malone. Many have no idea what they are protesting. Just a catchy slogan. I’d love to know how many are actually paid protesters also. When we protested the Vietnam war and the draft back in the 60s, we had a legitimate cause. Most of us knew it would do nothing to stop the war, but we were losing so many of our young boys for no real reason that we could see. This No Kings protest is against something that is not real! There is NO king! If there was, he would not allow protests. There is no common sense on the Left. They are indeed sheep, unable to think for themselves at all. Just following the crowd. Sigh! I just pray for the day to end with no violence. The organizers, however, are hoping for violence. None of them pray! Thanks for your timely post!
I have close family attending this in Phoenix and a niece in DC doing the same. 2/3 of our family is rational, truly peaceful and conservative while this 1/3 is radical, always angry, and ready to pop a cork for no obvious reason.
They don't understand their hypocrisy is astounding given the paradox of the COVID stuff alone.