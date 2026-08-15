Malone News

Malone News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
9h

My letters to the editor in my suburban Daily Herald go un published because I keep pointing out that they are just republishing associated press, Washington Post, and New York Times articles that have been designed to push a agenda that hides the truth!

Reply
Share
2 replies
John Guy's avatar
John Guy
9hEdited

The media is heavily influence by the deep state.

Church Committee's Reports 94-755, it has been said to constitute the most extensive review of intelligence activities ever made available to the public. Much of the contents were classified, but over 50,000 pages were declassified in 1975. Not much has changed since then., if anything it has gotten worse over time.

The CIA began a secret project called Operation Mockingbird, with the intent of buying influence behind the scenes at major media outlets and putting reporters on the CIA payroll, which has proven to be a stunning ongoing success. The CIA effort to recruit American news organizations and journalists to become spies and disseminators of propaganda, was headed up by Frank Wisner, Allen Dulles, Richard Helms, and Philip Graham (publisher of The Washington Post). Wisner had taken Graham under his wing to direct the program code-named Operation Mockingbird and both have presumably committed suicide.

Media assets will eventually include ABC, NBC, CBS, Time, Newsweek, Associated Press, United Press International (UPI), Reuters, Hearst Newspapers, Scripps-Howard, Copley News Service, etc. and 400 journalists, who have secretly carried out assignments according to documents on file at CIA headquarters, from intelligence-gathering to serving as go-betweens. The CIA had infiltrated the nation's businesses, media, and universities with tens of thousands of on-call operatives by the 1950's. CIA Director Dulles had staffed the CIA almost exclusively with Ivy League graduates, especially from Yale with figures like George Herbert Walker Bush from the "Skull and Crossbones" Society.

See original sources: Senate Report 94-755 - Operation Mockingbird

https://archive.org/details/finalreportofsel03unit/page/n3/mode/2up?view=theater

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operation_Mockingbird

https://allnewspipeline.com/Operation_Mockingbird_Still_At_Play.php

******************************

The CIA's secret project Mockingbird to wield control over media for political manipulation is still running strong, claims former CIA officer Kevin Shipp.

The ‘shadow government’ is, essentially, the CIA, he says.

“They control Congress... They control the select committees on intelligence, and only give them what they want them to have. They've controlled every single president.”

https://rumble.com/v73p6iw-operation-mockingbird-never-ended-cia-controls-media-congress-and-courts-ex.html

Reply
Share
8 replies by Dr. Robert W. Malone and others
83 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert W Malone, MD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture