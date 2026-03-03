Malone News

Norma Odiaga
5h

Again, I want to thank you for this very detailed coverage of how dangerous these labs are and how little we have learned from COVID. It is very, very disturbing to me

My daughter who is in her 40s and a friend who is in her early 70s, have suffered from Lyme Disease for 10+ years. Their suffering caused me to read the book by Kris Newby, "Bitten: The Secret History of Lyme Disease and Biological Weapons." I read that book over 12 years ago. That was BEFORE the Pandemic hit, so I was convinced from Day One that SARS-CoV-2 was a biological weapon.

Interestingly enough, it was research done by Steve Hilton and revealed by him on Fox News that affirmed my belief. And then I listened to a British doctor who also confirmed my belief.

Then I was fortunate to come across Dr. Malone who has cemented to me the absolute danger and idiocy of biological weapons research.

My daughter's life will never be the same. My friend is dying from the effects of Lyme. Can't we stop this insanity?

Thank you, Dr. Malone, for your constant warnings. Hopefully you can scream loudly from your position now! Please.

D D
4hEdited

After reading all the findings and conclusions, my conclusion is grim. If there can be even a little truth found and acted on, by the time that happens the results from the cover-ups are devastating. No integrity or courage to do what's right = blatant rationalization(rational lies ) and lying. The only strategy that can have any effect is the constant pounding on the door of the obvious. Your hand must be bloody.

