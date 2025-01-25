A Video of President Trump’s Virtual Speech to the World Economic Forum, followed by A Question and Answer Session is below:

This is the first speech of President Trump to a foreign audience. It is an outline of what he intends to do nationally and internationally during his term.

His outline for Amercianism far surpasses what anyone could have hoped for. It is incredible.

The most important element of his plan to fix America is to build a huge economic engine that does not involve war or war-mongering. The way that he intends to do that is laid out in the summary points below:

He intends to defeat inflation: Trump has imposd a federal hiring freeze, a foreign aid freeze, and created the Department of Government Efficiency.

Trump has ended the Green New Deal, withdrawn from the Paris Accord and ended the electric car mandate

Declared a national emergency to extract more oil to boost manufacturing, plans to make the US the world capital of artificial intelligence and crypto.

Making deregulation a top priority.

Tax cuts across the board a top priority.

Countries that don’t invest in America, will pay tariffs.

Large investments by tech companies and other governments are announced.

Lower oil prices will help end the Ukrainian war.

The Mexican Border - active duty US Military and National Guard troops are now deployed to the Southern Border.

Censorship by the government has been Stopped, including misinformation and disinformation labels.

Trump ends the weaponization of law enforcement

Has ended DEI.

There are once again only two genders in the USA and transgender surgeries to become rare.

NATO nations to pay 5% of GDP, up from the current 2% rate.

Trump claims credit for the ceasefire in the Middle East and Hostage Exchange - which his team negotiated prior to taking office.

Trump will secure a settlement between Russia and Ukraine

Trump’s plans to take the corporate tax rate to 15% and he recognizes that conservatives are being targeted by banks and that this is wrong.

Trump’s position on the Canadian trade deficit is that it must be recalibrated.

Trump’s position is that other nations are taking advantage of the USA

Trumps wants to meet with Putin and end the War

Trump’s proposed relationship with China for the next four years is to close the trade deficit.

Trump wants to work towards denuclearization, with the cooperation of Russia and China.

He plans on making a Peace Agreement with Russia and Ukraine a priority.

Each of the above summary points above were extracted from President Trump’s speech. Below are excerpts from the transcript that define each of the summary points above:

(RWM: Defeat Inflation, Impose a Federal Hiring Freeze, A Foreign Aid Freeze, and Created the Department of Government Efficiency )

Trump: On day one, I signed an executive order directing every member of my Cabinet to marshal all powers at their disposal to defeat inflation and reduce the cost of daily life. I imposed a federal hiring freeze, a federal regulation freeze, a foreign aid freeze, and I created the new Department of Government Efficiency.

(RWM: Ended the Green New Deal, Withdraw from the Paris Accord and End the Electric Car Mandate)

Trump: I terminated the ridiculous and incredibly wasteful Green New Deal. I call it the "Green New Scam."

Withdrew from the one-sided Paris Climate Accord and

ended the insane and costly electric vehicle mandate.

(RWM: National Emergency to Extract More Oil to Boost Manufacturing, Make The US The World Capital of Artificial Intelligence and Crypto)

Trump: I declared a national energy emergency, and it's so important, national energy emergency to unlock the liquid gold under our feet and pave the way for rapid approvals of new energy infrastructure.

The United States has the largest amount of oil and gas of any country on earth, and we're going to use it. Not only will this reduce the cost of virtually all goods and services, it'll make the United States a manufacturing superpower and the world capital of artificial intelligence and crypto.

(RWM: Make Deregulation a Top Priority)

Trump: My administration has also begun the largest deregulation campaign in history, far exceeding even the record setting efforts of my last term.

I have promised to eliminate 10 old regulations for every new regulation, which will soon put many thousands of dollars back in the pockets of American families.

(RWM: Tax Cuts Across the Board a Top Priority)

Trump: (We) are going to pass the largest tax cut in American history, including massive tax cuts for workers and family, and big tax cuts for domestic producers and manufacturers. And we're working with the Democrats on getting an extension of the original Trump tax cuts, as you probably know, by just reading any paper.

My message to every business in the world is very simple. Come make your product in America and we will give you among the lowest taxes of any nation on earth. We're bringing them down very substantially, even from the original Trump tax cuts.

(RWM: Countries that Don’t Invest in America Will Pay Tariffs)

Trump: But if you don't make your product in America, which is your prerogative, then very simply you will have to pay a tariff, differing amounts, but a tariff which will direct hundreds of billions of dollars and even trillions of dollars into our Treasury to strengthen our economy and pay down debt.

(RWM: Investments by Tech Companies and Other Governments are Announced)

Trump: SoftBank has announced between a $100 and $200 billion investment in the US economy because of the election result.

And just two days ago, Oracle, SoftBank, and OpenAI announced a $500 billion investment in AI infrastructure.

Other companies likewise have announced billions and billions and billions adding up the trillions of investment in America, in the United States.

It's also reported today in the papers that Saudi Arabia will be investing at least $600 billion in America.

But I'll be asking the crown prince, who's a fantastic guy, to round it out to around $1 trillion. I think they'll do that because we've been very good to them.

(RWM: Lower Oil Prices Will End the Ukrainian War)

Trump: I'm also going to ask Saudi Arabia and OPEC to bring down the cost of oil. You got to bring it down.

If the price came down, the Russia-Ukraine war would end immediately.

Right now, the price is high enough that that war will continue. You got to bring down the oil price; you're going to end that war.

With oil prices going down, I'll demand that interest rates drop immediately, and likewise they should be dropping all over the world.

Interest rates should follow. Under our leadership, America is back and open for business.

(RWM: The Mexican Border - Active Duty US Military and National Guard troops Deployed to Southern Border)

Trump: This week, I'm also taking swift action to stop the invasion at our southern border.

I decided and declared to do, and very very importantly, a national emergency on our border, immediately halted all entry of illegal border crossers, of which there were many, and began promptly returning the illegal trespassers back to the place from which they came.

I've deployed active duty US military and National Guard troops to the border to assist in repelling the invasion. It was really an invasion. We will not allow our territory to be violated.

(RWM: Censorship By Government Stopped, Including Misinformation and Disinformation Labels)

In addition, I'm pleased to report that America is also a free nation once again. On day one, I signed an executive order to stop all government censorship.

No longer will our government label the speech of our own citizens as misinformation or disinformation, which are the favorite words of censors and those who wish to stop the free exchange of ideas, and frankly, progress. We have saved free speech in America and we've saved it strongly.

(RWM: Trump ends the Weaponization of Law Enforcement)

Trump: With another historic executive order this week, I also ended the weaponization of law enforcement against the American people, and frankly, against politicians, and restored the fair, equal, and impartial rule of law.

(RWM: End DEI)

Trump: My administration has taken action to abolish all discriminatory diversity, equity, and inclusion nonsense,

With the recent yet somewhat unexpected great Supreme Court decision just made, America will once again become a merit-based country. You have to hear that word, merit based country.

(RWM: Two Genders in the USA and Transgender Surgeries to Become Rare)

Trump: I've made it official and official policy of the United States that there are only two genders, male and female, and we will have no men participating in women's sports. And transgender operations, which became the rage, will occur very rarely.

(RWM: Nato Nations to Pay 5% of GDP, From the Current 2% Rate)

Trump: I will also ask all NATO nations to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP, which should have been years ago. It was only at 2% and most nations didn't pay until I came along.

(RWM: Trump Claims Credit for the Ceasefire in the Middle East and Hostage Exchange)

Trump: Before even taking office, my team negotiated a ceasefire agreement in the Middle East.

(RWM: Trump Will Secure a Settlement Between Russia and Ukraine)

Trump: Our efforts to secure a peace settlement between Russia and Ukraine are now hopefully underway.

(RWM: Next was a series of interviews that President Trump had with various experts are Davos. Below are what I view as the important excerpts from those interviews.

Trump: What I'd like to see is rapid approvals. We're going to give very rapid approvals in the United States (to LNG projects, like with the AI plants. Talking to many people want to build them. That's going to be a very big thing.

We're going to build electric generating facilities. They are going to build; I'm going to get them the approval. Under emergency declaration, I can get the approvals done myself without having to go through years of waiting. And the big problem is we need double the energy we currently have in the United States. Can you imagine? For AI to really be as big as we want to have it, because it's a very competitive, it'll be very competitive with China and others. So I'm going to give emergency declarations so that they can start building them almost immediately.

But I told them that what I want you to do is build your electric generating plant right next to your plant as a separate building - connected.

You don't have to hook into the grid, which is old and could be taken out." If it's taken out, they wouldn't have any way to get any electricity.

So we are going to allow them to go on a very rapid basis to build their plant, build the electric generating plant. They can fuel it with anything they want. And they may have coal as a backup, good clean coal.

We're going to make it so that the plants have their own electric generating facilities attached right to their plant. They don't have to worry about a utility. They don't have to worry about anything. And we're going to get very rapid approvals.

(RWM: Trump’s Plans for the Tax Rate and Recognition that Conservatives are Being Targeted by Banks)

Trump: We're at 21% (tax rate). It was at 40% and I got it down to 21%, the corporate tax. Actually, if you look at state and city, it was in many cases much higher than 40%. I got it down to 21%.

Now we're going to bring it down from 21% to 15% if, there's a big if, if you make your product in the US. So we're going to have the lowest, just about the lowest rate. The 21 is on the low side worldwide. The 15 is about as low as it gets, and by far the lowest of a large country, a large, rich, powerful country by far, not even a contest. So we're going to bring it down to 15% if you make your product in the USA.

We're also probably going back to the one-year deduction where we deduct. We did that originally and that was amazing what the impact that that had. The one-year deduction built up over a period of time and then it expires. But we're going to go back to that when we do the renewal of the Trump tax plan. We have to get Democrats to approve it.

Many conservatives complain that the banks are not allowing them to do business within the bank... They don't take conservative business. And I don't know if the regulators mandated that because of Biden or what…

(RWM: Trump’s Position on the Canadian Trade Deficit)

Trump: Canada; we have tremendous deficit with Canada. We're not going to have that anymore. We can't do it. I don't know if it's good for them. As you probably know, I say, "You can always become a state. And if you're a state, we won't have a deficit. We won't have to tariff you, et cetera, et cetera."

But Canada has been very tough to deal with over the years. It's not fair that we should have a $200 billion or $250 billion deficit. We don't need them to make our cars, and they make a lot of them. We don't need their lumber because we have our own forests, et cetera, et cetera. We don't need their oil and gas; we have more than anybody. Just as an example, with Mexico, we're dealing with Mexico, I think, very well.

(RWM: Trump’s Position is that Other Nations are Taking Advantage of the USA)

Trump: We just want to be treated fairly with other nations. Because there's hardly a nation in the world, and I blame this on us and I blame it on politicians… they've allowed other nations to take advantage of the US, and we can't allow that to happen anymore. We have debt. It's a very small debt when you compare it to value, the value of the assets that we have. But we don't want to do that. We want to just have debt be obliterated, and we'll be able to do that fairly rapidly.

(RWM: Trumps Wants to Meet with Putin and End the War)

I really would like to be able to meet with President Putin soon and get that war ended…

It's a carnage, and we really have to stop that war. That war is horrible. And I'm not talking economy. I'm not talking economics. I'm not talking about natural resource. I'm just talking about there's so many young people being killed in this war, and that's not including the people that have been killed as the cities are being knocked down building by building. So we really should get that stopped.

Likewise in the Middle East; I think we've made a lot of progress in the Middle East and I think that's going to come along pretty well.

(RWM: Trump’s Proposed Relationship with China for the Next Four Years is to Close the Trade Deficit)

Trump: I think we will have a very good relationship. All we want is fairness. We just want a level playing field. We don't want to take advantage. We've been having massive deficits with China. Biden allowed it to get out of hand. $1.1 trillion deficit, it's ridiculous. And it's just an unfair relationship. And we have to make it just fair. We don't have to make it phenomenal. We have to make it a fair relationship. Right now, it's not a fair relationship.

The deficit is massive, as it is with other countries, a lot of Asian countries actually. But we have deficits that are very big, and we can't keep doing that, so we're not going to keep doing that.

Hopefully China can help stop the war with, in particular, Russia-Ukraine. They have a great deal of power over that situation. We'll work with them. I mentioned that during our phone conversation with President Xi, and hopefully we could work together and get that stopped.

(RWM: Trump Wants to Work Towards Denuclearization)

Trump: We'd like to see denuclearization. In fact, with President Putin, prior to an election result, which was, frankly, ridiculous, we were talking about denuclearization of our two countries, and China would've come along. China has a much smaller right now nuclear armament than us or field than us, but they're going to be catching it at some point over the next four or five years.

I will tell you that President Putin really liked the idea of cutting way back on nuclear. And I think the rest of the world, we would've gotten them to follow, and China would've come along too. China also liked it.

(RWM: On a Peace Agreement with Russia and Ukraine)

Ukraine is ready to make a deal. Just so you understand, this is a war that should have never started. If I were president, it would never have started. This is a war that should have never, ever been started. And it wasn't started during my... There was never even talk about it.

I think the thing that you'll see about Ukraine is that far more people have died than is being reported.

And I've seen that. But far, far more people have died. When you look at a city that's become a demolition site where big buildings have been collapsed by missiles hitting them and everything else, and they say, "One person was slightly injured," no, no. Many people were killed.

End.

