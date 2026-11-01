Malone News

Malone News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James Lord's avatar
James Lord
6h

Keeps him searchin' for a pot of gold. And he's gettin' old.

Reply
Share
17 replies by Dr. Robert W. Malone and others
Angela's avatar
Angela
6h

Neil Young should catch up and realize he's irrelevant and, the fact that he's a Canadian, he should worry more about violations against peoples' rights in his home country. I stopped listening to any of his music when he revealed his true self during the Covid Dark Ages. I now turn the channel when his songs come on. That goes for Joni Mitchell as well.

Reply
Share
12 replies
144 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert W Malone, MD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture