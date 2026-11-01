Neil Young: Still wants Rockin’ in the Free World, As Long As You Agree With Him

Neil Young has apparently decided that the best way to stay relevant in 2026 is to keep picking fights with people who have more important things to do.

First, there was his very public crusade against Dr. Robert Malone and Joe Rogan. Young demanded that Spotify choose between his music and a podcast featuring a scientist whose views he disliked. The ultimatum was dramatic. The results? Not quite the revolution he envisioned.

For a man who made a fortune singing about freedom, Young is remarkably uncomfortable with someone else exercising it.

Apparently, Rockin’ in the Free World comes with a few conditions. Freedom of speech is wonderful, provided Neil approves of the speaker.

Now comes Donald Trump.

So, Neil Young is now suing Trump for $10 million over the use of a song at a political rally. There is something deliciously ironic about an aging protest rocker who built his career challenging authority now reaching for lawyers whenever someone offends him. Young has become as famous for his political tantrums as for his records.

A parody of himself.

And that is a shame. He really did make some great music.

Perhaps Neil’s existential crisis is that the world has moved on. Joe Rogan didn’t disappear. Robert Malone wasn’t silenced. Donald Trump returned to the White House. And Neil Young is still out there, fighting for the progressive left, ineffectively using the tools of censorship, hoping somebody notices.

And there is a delicious financial footnote to Young’s crusade against Robert Malone and “COVID misinformation”. In January 2021, Young sold a 50% interest in his entire songwriting catalog for an estimated $150 million. A year later, having already pocketed that fortune, he demanded that Spotify choose between his music and a scientist discussing COVID-19. Spotify didn’t capitulate. Rogan stayed, Malone wasn’t silenced, and Young eventually returned to Spotify in 2024. Apparently, the free world is a wonderful place to make $150 million, but a terrible place to encounter an opinion you dislike.

Now Young is back in the headlines over Donald Trump. At this rate, perhaps his next greatest-hits album should be titled After the Gold Rush: The Litigation Years.

Thanks for reading Malone News! This post is public so feel free to share it everywhere! Share

There is certainly no shortage of absurdity in the world these days, and twice a week, we do our best to turn some of it into a good laugh.

We scour the internet for the best cartoons, memes, videos, and political nonsense I can find. Sometimes, I even create a few memes of my own.

The goal? To make you laugh, make you think, and occasionally make you shake your head at the sheer insanity of the world around us.



None of this is free.

So, please consider a paid subscription!

The plus up for you, some of our posts aren’t given away for free. it is for subscribers only.

So join us, in making Malone News even better.

Become a paid subscriber today!

Stay awake my friends and vote on Tuesday, like your life depends on it!

By: JGM