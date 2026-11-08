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James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
1hEdited

At the turn of the twentieth century Rev. J.H.Boetcker lectured around the United States using these sentiments. Ronald Regan once used some of these in a speech attributing it to Lincoln but it was The Reverend Boetcker’s.

I find it incredible how erroneous and deceptive this DSA/Democrat communist movement is as they push the exact opposite theories onto an America that was built on these ten principles.

* You cannot bring prosperity by discouraging thrift. * You cannot help small men by tearing down big men. * You cannot strengthen the weak by weakening the strong. * You cannot lift the wage earner by pulling down the wage payer. * You cannot help the poor man by destroying the rich. * You cannot keep out of trouble by spending more than your income. * You cannot further brotherhood of men by inciting class hatred. * You cannot establish security on borrowed money. * You cannot build character and courage by taking away man's initiative and independence. * You cannot help men permanently by doing for them what they could and should do for themselves.

All of these principles were once taught to children by their parents. They are staples in an “independent”’free society. The democrats are selling the young the exact opposite of every one of these solid American principles. They are selling “dependence”, communism.

J.Goodrich

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mike's avatar
mike
1h

Scrolling down the Sunday Strip reading the memes I stopped at the Irish accent one. I didn't scroll completely to read the statement at the bottom of it. The answer is yes, it got me and yes, backwards, it really sounds like an Irish accent of the same expression. Hahahahaha I love it.

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