Release the Kraken!

Thanks for reading Malone News! This post is public, so feel free to share it on notes, social media, or via email. Share

Twice a week, I sit down and pull together comics, memes, and videos from around the web. Sometimes, I even create a few memes of my own. We try to offer a little analysis, insight, and plenty of humor along the way.

Does it take time? You betcha!

Do I have help? Yep!

Do I pay the people who help me? Of course!

The bottom line is that none of this is free.

So, please consider supporting our work with a paid subscription to Malone News.

And there’s something in it for you, too! Some of our best articles and analysis are reserved exclusively for paid subscribers. That includes our wellbeing and Homesteading articles. Your subscription gives you access to everything we publish.

More importantly, your support helps us keep Malone News independent, growing, and getting better.

So join us! Become a paid subscriber today. We appreciate your support more than you know.

By: JGM