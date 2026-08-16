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James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
3hEdited

Doesn’t it seem there’s a government approved drug for everything? There’s nothing Big Pharma and the government medical establishment would like more than to have everyone’s rough edged feelings ground down, rounded off and sanded smooth with pharmaceuticals. Drug everyone into utopia. Sometimes anger is needed. Sometimes pain is needed. Sometimes anxiety is discernment. These major feelings and emotions are what makes us human. If we were to allow the government to drug us all into what they consider happiness won’t we all have just become a bunch of government/Big Pharma mushrooms?

There’s a horrible case going on now in Massachusetts, of a mother who confessed to killing her 3 kids. I honestly have not had the stomach to follow this case much but it’s hard not to see what’s happened here. There are times when I just can’t allow in certain story’s of such horrific evil.

The mother, Lindsay Clancy, had been prescribed over 32 psychotic drugs over the past 3 months and was on 10 the day she committed the murders. These were the scrips she received over the 3 months, in order; Sertraline, Lorazepam, Hydroxyzine, Lorazepam, Buspirone, Trazodone, Fluoxetine, Zolpidem, Mirtazapine, Clonazepan, Quetiapine, Diazepam, Diazepam, Quetiapine, Diazepam, Diazepam, Lamotrigine, Diazepam, Quetiapine, Quetiapine, Quetiapine, Tradizone, Lorazepam, Diazepam, Trazodone, Lorazepam, Diazepam, Diazepam, Amitriptylene, Diazepam and Diazepam. Now you tell me who actually killed her kids? It sure is A Brave New World.

J.Goodrich

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Paula Kroll's avatar
Paula Kroll
3h

Rosanne as WH press secretary!! Thune the traitor. 🎯🏆

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