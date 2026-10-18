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Handsome Pristine Patriot's avatar
Handsome Pristine Patriot
4h

Up here in Maine, it seems that the democrat/communists have only two issues that they want you to make up your mind about:

Orange Man Bad, and their desire to kill babies in the womb. Nothing else seems to matter to them.

Evil Bastards, every one.

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James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
5hEdited

Just out of the gate when Ilhan Omar’s parents filed to become naturalized citizens they changed her real birthday from October 4th 1981 to October 4th 1982. This made her a minor when she wasn’t, allowing her to automatically become a citizen fraudulently. She was married and while still married to her 1st husband she married her brother to let him become a U.S. citizen, more fraud. This is bigamy at the least, possibly incest. She committed tax fraud by jointly filing with her first husband while all three, Ilhan, her first husband, and her brother 2nd husband all lived at the same address. This is just the tip of the iceberg.

Congress should draft and pass a bill immediately disallowing anyone that isn’t a citizen and born in a foreign country from ever becoming a member of Congress period. Duel citizenship breeds duel loyalties. This can breed ingrates exactly like Ilhan Omar. (BTW, though she brags about how America and Americans are all garbage, she’s privately frightened to be deported back to Somalia. Her father was a war criminal and murdered thousands of people in Somalia. He was let in by Bill Clinton who was involved in the Somalia revolution. Remember the movie Blackhawk Down?) Has she ever thanked America for taking her and her family in and making her a person worth more than 20-30 million dollars which creates dozens of additional questions?

I see a constitutional crisis arising when this ingrate, that fled a refugee camp, lied to become a citizen, doesn’t belong here, is recognized as the fraud that she is and voted on thousands of bills that passed in congress when she never should have been there in the first place! Reminds me that bills passed by her hand are like “fruit from the poisonous tree”, are they not?

J.Goodrich

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