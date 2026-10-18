Where’s Waldo?

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Gentle advice for ALCON involved in the current twisted political culture-

Those who are seeking revenge should first dig two graves. “If we’re not careful, we become that which we most fear.”

Dean Ornish

My new favorite term is “dumpster diving.”

Apparently, that is one of the investigative techniques federal authorities have used in the investigation involving Ilhan Omar’s family. Investigators can search discarded trash for documents, DNA, and other evidence. Once you put your secrets out with the garbage, the Fourth Amendment generally doesn’t come along for the ride.

And here’s where the story gets interesting. The investigation reportedly began under the Biden administration, not Trump. So much for the convenient political-vendetta narrative. Even the search warrant was reportedly signed by a Democratic-appointed judge.

But wait, there’s more!

Omar’s sister has flown the coop and is now in Kenya, having abruptly canceled a major speech and award appearance because of a mysterious “family emergency.”

Now, I can’t imagine what kind of emergency that was, you know - that causes someone to literally pack up and leave the USA in a big hurry.

Just what sort of family emergency requires an unexpected trip to Kenya just as federal investigators are digging through the family garbage?

I’ve posted another version of this song before, but in honor of Ilhan Omar, yesterday’s Substack, and the fine art of dumpster diving, here it is again!

After all, cats and federal investigators have something in common: They both go hunting for rats, and sometimes they bring the evidence right into the house.

And besides, this song is just too darn good not to share again!

A beautiful but crisp and chilly fall day - for which I plan to ride and bush hog more of the back pastures. See you on the other side!

Jill