Sunday Strip: Eat Real Food
and other true stories
In my younger days, that would be me - and it certainly was my mother!
Not so much now - we avoid all things sugar as much as possible.
The benefit? No more pre-diabetes and other chronic diseases.
For the past four years, we have kept off the 40-50 pounds we each lost. How we do it isn’t rocket science…
With this harsh winter, farmers need all the support they can get. Which is why Celine Dion is doing her bit by:
EIEIO
Zoom. Zoom.
I listened to you on Joe Rogan. It was a great show. I was a bit worried about you as I heard you wheezing. Hope you are ok. Always very supportive of all you are doing for us!
Oh too only have a fraction of the energy and endurance of that pup! Loving the "eat real food" campaign. It's a simple yet valuable message.