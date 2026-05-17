Sunday Strip: Good Riddance -
Starmer the harmer is out.
Britain used to be run from Westminster. Now it feels subcontracted to panels in Brussels, Geneva, and Davos.
If Klaus Schwab and the World Economic Forum had a child, it’d be Keir Starmer.
Stamer’s UK
(Rumor has it - he is now heading out the door, “on his terms”)
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JGM
Re-caption the one with the cow with her head stuck under the fence... "I'm from the government and I'm here to help!"
JGM, Ooh this is all soo good!
What hit me the hardest is: "THE BIGGEST JOKE ON MANKIND IS THAT COMPUTERS HAVE STARTED ASKING HUMANS TO PROVE THAT THEY AREN'T A ROBOT." I want to ask service desk representatives to prove they are not AI digital assistants. (and what country are they in).