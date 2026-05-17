Britain used to be run from Westminster. Now it feels subcontracted to panels in Brussels, Geneva, and Davos.

If Klaus Schwab and the World Economic Forum had a child, it’d be Keir Starmer.

Stamer’s UK

(Rumor has it - he is now heading out the door, “on his terms”)

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JGM