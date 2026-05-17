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Malone News

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Heidi Smith-Takatori's avatar
Heidi Smith-Takatori
10h

Re-caption the one with the cow with her head stuck under the fence... "I'm from the government and I'm here to help!"

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Swabbie Robbie's avatar
Swabbie Robbie
10h

JGM, Ooh this is all soo good!

What hit me the hardest is: "THE BIGGEST JOKE ON MANKIND IS THAT COMPUTERS HAVE STARTED ASKING HUMANS TO PROVE THAT THEY AREN'T A ROBOT." I want to ask service desk representatives to prove they are not AI digital assistants. (and what country are they in).

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