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James Lord's avatar
James Lord
6h

I recognize that COVID toilet paper hoarder. He did time in the 70s for squeezing the Charmin. Mr. Whipple had no sense of humor about that kind of thing.

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Barbara Williamson's avatar
Barbara Williamson
5h

Congratulations on 50 years together!!! You are a very fortunate pair who found each other on the first try. Not everyone is that lucky…. some of us had to kiss a few frogs first……. ;-)

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