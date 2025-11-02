Dominic is over the target!.
As someone who has been married for almost 47 years, I can give, some practical advice on creating a happy marriage.
Be kind.
Be courteous
Open the door.
Carry the heavy loads, including the groceries.
Do your share of the dishes.
Be patient.
Listen.
My friend, the “father” of Jake, the boy Jake that “identifies” as trans, and helped me work a couple days last winter, had a stroke on Friday. He’s a really good friend of mine, has a wife and three kids who he supports. He seems to be doing ok, but I’ve been praying for him. About 10 months ago he told me he had taken his 3rd Covid shot.
I also owe an apology to Senator John Fetterman. The first time I ever heard the Senator speak was at the debate with Dr. Oz. I didn’t know him at all and prematurely judged him. I caught him on Laura Trumps Fox show last night. I would never have expected him to be the voice of reason coming from the democrat party. He appears to be a man from a democrat party of days that have long since past. With his non violent demeanor, his hate free attitude, and a assassination free approach to politics, it is not only refreshing, honestly it makes me wonder what anchors him to stay in this modern Democrat party. I misjudged him and for that I am sorry.
This brings me to look at Grace. Grace is a concept referring to divine favor, assistance, or mercy that is freely and undeservedly given. It is often understood as a gift from God to help individuals achieve spiritual goals, find salvation, and become closer to the divine. The democrats who promote this hatred, division and violence are completely devoid of Grace, I believe because they have no faith and no intention to seek it. I pray that one day soon they may find salvation and some Grace.
In many circumstances Justice is desperately needed. When I see demonstrators holding signs no justice no peace, Justice never seems to satisfy their thirst and inevitably this turns into violence. It doesn’t always take a man to fight to resolve conflict, sometimes it takes a man to reach out his hand. This I think is what is lacking today. I can only hope that the people promoting this violence will see the error of their ways and find some Grace before it is too late. I will pray for you everyday and if I do wrong I will ask for your forgiveness. Let’s all hope civility and common sense will prevail. We must try to be prisoners of hope not fear.
For it is by grace that you have been saved. And this is not your own doing; it is the gift of God. Ephesians 2:8
I agree with your advice for a long marriage. I would add "Keep a sense of humor."