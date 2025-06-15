Malone News

James Goodrich
3h

Happy Father’s Day!!

People in general struggle to do what is right. Inside all of us a battle goes on every day. Most times the easy choice isn’t the best one.

“Spirit and Flesh” refers to a duality within human nature. “Flesh” represents our physical body, earthly desires, and sinful inclinations. “Spirit” signifies our inner, spiritual being, our connection to God, and our ability to receive spiritual guidance. This duality highlights the ongoing struggle between our natural desires and our desire to please God.

In my whole life I have never witnessed a bigger struggle between Spirit and flesh than what I’ve witnessed over these past 5 years. This division, in my mind, were the people choosing flesh, people that profited while knowingly harming other people, and those who choose spirit, people that chose to teach others about these harms others were doing to them, even while putting their own livelihoods and freedoms at risk. It’s obvious Dr. Malone you chose Spirit over Flesh.

On a smaller scale, but certainly not insignificant are these politicians and organizers that choose violence over the law for their own political and financial gain. How is looting a store, burning cars or burning down a city helpful to the democrat’s cause of keeping illegal aliens in these sanctuary cities, it’s pure evil. Intimidation is not a spiritual action. Here again they choose flesh over spirit. It’s truly shameful!

The war within is a constant struggle between the desires of the flesh and the guidance of the spirit. The struggle is a normal part of life and should be seen as an opportunity for spiritual growth. Ultimately victory lies in choosing to be led by spirit, relying on Gods guidance to overcome the desires of the flesh.

Galatians 5:16-17

“I say, walk by the spirit, and you will not gratify the desires of the flesh. For the flesh desires what is contrary to the Spirit, and the Spirit what is contrary to the flesh. They are in conflict with each other”.

Stay in Spirit. Happy Sunday everyone!

J.Goodrich

INGRID C DURDEN
3h

Love that story ! What a great way to get a dog. Another happy Dog daddy ! LOL

Best wishes to all the men who are father of children of whatever kind!

