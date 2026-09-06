OK - There is no evidence that AOC actually said this, but we all know she could have…

“It’s not socialism. It’s democratic socialism.”

“What’s the difference?”

“Better branding.” “Democratic socialism: because ‘socialism’ kept failing the focus groups.” “Apparently socialism’s biggest historical problem was insufficient adjectives. Hence, the name change”

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What is Labor Day?

Labor Day began in the late nineteenth century as a recognition of American workers at a time when industrial labor was often dangerous, poorly paid, and largely unprotected. Congress made it a federal holiday in 1894, following years of organizing and bitter labor disputes.

Much has changed since then. Federal and state laws now establish protections involving workplace safety, wages and hours, discrimination, and child labor. Labor Unions have largely become outdated, and yet, they persist in strength and number.

The unions, however, did not exactly declare victory and go home. Many of today’s large unions increasingly resemble political NGOs, complete with permanent bureaucracies, lobbying operations, enormous political war chests, and agendas that sometimes seem rather far removed from the guy fixing a power line or pouring concrete.

That does not make Labor Day obsolete. If anything, it provides a reason to reclaim it. Labor Day should be about the dignity of productive work and the Americans who build things, grow food, care for others, run businesses, fix things, and keep the country functioning, rather than the institutions that have appointed themselves to speak for them.

What Americans have historically been good at is hard work, innovation, and problem-solving.

So, Happy Labor Day to the people who actually labor.

… Shortly thereafter, the applicant was offered the CEO position



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JGM