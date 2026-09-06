“It’s not socialism. It’s democratic socialism.”
“What’s the difference?”
“Better branding.”
“Democratic socialism: because ‘socialism’ kept failing the focus groups.”
“Apparently socialism’s biggest historical problem was insufficient adjectives.
Hence, the name change”
What is Labor Day?
Labor Day began in the late nineteenth century as a recognition of American workers at a time when industrial labor was often dangerous, poorly paid, and largely unprotected. Congress made it a federal holiday in 1894, following years of organizing and bitter labor disputes.
Much has changed since then. Federal and state laws now establish protections involving workplace safety, wages and hours, discrimination, and child labor. Labor Unions have largely become outdated, and yet, they persist in strength and number.
The unions, however, did not exactly declare victory and go home. Many of today’s large unions increasingly resemble political NGOs, complete with permanent bureaucracies, lobbying operations, enormous political war chests, and agendas that sometimes seem rather far removed from the guy fixing a power line or pouring concrete.
That does not make Labor Day obsolete. If anything, it provides a reason to reclaim it. Labor Day should be about the dignity of productive work and the Americans who build things, grow food, care for others, run businesses, fix things, and keep the country functioning, rather than the institutions that have appointed themselves to speak for them.
What Americans have historically been good at is hard work, innovation, and problem-solving.
So, Happy Labor Day to the people who actually labor.
… Shortly thereafter, the applicant was offered the CEO position
Trying to find memes other than those about Clancy was hard work this morning!
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JGM
Good news about Flat Earth and Dragons, read your KJV Bible for the details.
Fear or Faith
You know the saying you learn something new everyday, sometimes we learn to accept a truth we already knew.
Everyday we have a choice to believe that either God is in control and good things are going to happen or we can live worried , negative, expecting the worst. Fear and faith have something in common, they both ask us to believe something is going to happen that we cannot see. Fear says business is slow I’m going to go under, faith says my customer will sign the contract, business will pick up. Fear says this pain in my back is the same thing my mother died of, faith says that pain is not permanent it’s only temporary. Fear says you’ve been through so much you’re never going to be happy again, faith says my best days are out in front of me.
Whatever you let in your mind is what’s going to take root. If you dwell on that fear all day you’re giving it a right to become a reality. Fear is using your faith in the wrong direction. Faith can work in the negative just as well as it will in the positive.
I heard a story about a lady. Practically every night for years and years she thought she heard a burglar downstairs in her kitchen. She would make her husband get up at least once a week and go make sure everything was ok. One night she thought she heard some noise, honey wake up somebodies down in our kitchen. He got up so routinely like he had done a thousand times before. This time when he walked downstairs he was staring down the barrel of a gun. His eyes got so big. The burglar said don’t make a sound just give me all of your valuables. He gathered up the valuables gave them to the burglar. The burglar turned around and was about to run off, the husband said wait a minute you can’t go yet, you have to come up and meet my wife, she’s been expecting you for 30 years.
The moral of the story is don’t go through life expecting disappointments, bad breaks, disasters, that’s putting faith in the fear that allows it to become a reality.
Your mind is the target of the enemy. If he can control your mind he can control your whole life. We have to stay disciplined in our thought life. Guard your mind. Learn to see faith and not fear, God is much stronger than fear. We just have to be willing to always see the positive and block out the negative.
Happy Sunday
J.Goodrich