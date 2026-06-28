Sunday Strip: Hold My Beer
One of the stranger developments in modern political journalism is that pregnancy itself has apparently become a partisan act. According to the New York Times, when Usha Vance is pregnant, it isn't simply a family welcoming another child. It is interpreted as a plot against democrats, a demographic strategy, or evidence of the MAGA takeover of the world - by having a baby boom.
Apparently, having babies is no longer biology. It is politics. By this logic, pregnancy should require a panel discussion with sociologists, campaign strategists, and fact-checkers. One almost expects the next headline to read: "Area Couple Secretly Conceives Child in Coordinated Attempt to Influence the 2044 Electoral Map."
This is brilliant!
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There have been few times in my life where I’ve been forced to realize how the ordinary daily things we do, looked at as routine or tedious, are truly the most extraordinary things in our life. It could be a change that we may have no control over that makes us realize. We get so used to our daily routines that we can easily forget those blessings we've been handed. It could come to us when someone else points out the magic in the mundane that wakes us up. Suddenly, we stop taking for granted the very things we had forgotten to appreciate.
I think we all can agree that during the pandemic, it seemed everyday Biden and his henchmen were taking away freedom after freedom that we thought could never be taken from us. It seemed to happen in a flick of the switch. A simple thing like going to the store, or going out for a bite to eat became a big hurdle we all had to somehow climb over. Even bodily autonomy and informed consent became a fight that many were forced to relinquish to the left’s authoritarian approach to “healthcare”.
I’ve had these moments where I really began to think the small things I do everyday, that most days feel like a hassle, are the things that if I suddenly couldn’t do I would miss the most. Getting up at 4:30 every morning and making coffee for my wife, many mornings seems like a headache, but I know it’s extraordinary to her, from time to time she tells me how much she appreciates it. Walking my dogs everyday. They may not be able to say it but they certainly show me how much they love their walks and how extraordinary I am for taking them. We can forget how being able to get up everyday, open our eyes and see, go to work, earn a living to provide for our families, can at times seem ordinary, but to the people we support, even if they don’t notice or acknowledge it, these ordinary things we do are extraordinary. Many times the day to day routines feel like a grind but if that ability was taken away we would quickly become aware of the blessings that had been given to us. It’s these ordinary things we do that build extraordinary character and build a life.
It is easy to get caught up in the day to day routines of life and forget how precious family is and we are. Take a moment today to reflect on your blessings, and never lose sight of the extraordinary in the routines of daily life.
God Bless and Happy Sunday!!
J.Goodrich
Political mud slinging left and right has morphed into a fine art form with AI leading the way!
Met people who are vehemently against President Trump and RFK Jr. They need to be put on anti-psychotic drugs before they get a heart attack.