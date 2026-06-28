One of the stranger developments in modern political journalism is that pregnancy itself has apparently become a partisan act. According to the New York Times, when Usha Vance is pregnant, it isn't simply a family welcoming another child. It is interpreted as a plot against democrats, a demographic strategy, or evidence of the MAGA takeover of the world - by having a baby boom.

Apparently, having babies is no longer biology. It is politics. By this logic, pregnancy should require a panel discussion with sociologists, campaign strategists, and fact-checkers. One almost expects the next headline to read: "Area Couple Secretly Conceives Child in Coordinated Attempt to Influence the 2044 Electoral Map."

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This is brilliant!