President Clinton issued the first "Gay and Lesbian Pride Month" proclamation in 1999. President Obama declared June LGBT Pride Month in 2009, and President Biden declared June LGBTQ Pride Month in 2021.

It is time for President Trump to declare that no movement, organization, or individual should get recognition for a whole month. Having an overwhelming number of federal holidays, days, and full months to celebrate this, that, or the other cheapens our national holidays, which already honor veterans and those who gave their lives for this country, presidents, and historic holidays.

These are the groups currently proclaimed by various presidents as deserving of special status.

There is also:

May: National Military Appreciation Month

November: National Veterans and Military Families Month

Now, the Dept of Defense has declared:

June: PTSD Awareness Month

Of course, veterans deserve support, and those in the military with PTSD deserve the services from our healthcare system to heal. Everyone who has PTSD deserves support. However, another month designated for another group is just silly. It will do nothing actually to help those suffering from PTSD. However, it might make a bunch of bureaucrats in the DOD feel like they have accomplished something and give them another marketing campaign to spend tax payer’s dollars on.

At least nine months are officially recognized by U.S. presidents through proclamations to honor specific groups, with some months commemorating multiple groups.

This concept has gotten out of hand - and it is time to do away with the presidential proclamations of entire months for specific racial groups and/or groups of people with disabilities.

Furthermore, the government doesn’t need to accentuate our differences; the government needs to take pride in all Americans - as a nationality, citizenry, and a culture. We need to stop dividing Americans and start uniting them.

President Trump needs to sign a proclamation stating that all prior proclamations are null and void.

