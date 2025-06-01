Malone News

Malone News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
2hEdited

Where’s I Love America month.

If I was to make what I would call an educated opinion of the one key principle that has been missing in modern American politics and its politicians, it would have to be the disappearance of servant in the term public servant.

A great servant makes a great leader. The idea that a great servant makes a great leader is central to the concept of “servant leadership,” a leadership that emphasizes serving others and makes others needs priority. It’s based in the belief that effective leaders are those who dedicate themselves to the growth and well being of their followers rather than seeking personal power or gain.

This I believe, is the struggle we are witnessing with this deep state trying to stop Trump at every turn from being a true servant to the people. Too many have forgotten the famous quote by Abraham Lincoln in his Gettysburg address, “a government of the people, by the people and for the people”.

This principle of servant leadership goes back to the founding of the Christian religion. During the last supper Jesus washed the feet of the disciples. He did this to demonstrate humility and service to others, setting an example for his disciples to follow.

Jesus despite being the Lord and Master humbled himself by performing a task typically done by servants. This task exemplifies his willingness to serve others, even those who were close to him like Judas.

Jesus instructed his disciples to follow his example to wash each others feet , emphasizing the importance of servant leadership and humility.

The act of washing feet before the last supper occurred just before Jesus’ betrayal and death adding a layer of meaning to his actions.

The washing of feet could symbolize the cleansing of sin and the preparation for the spiritual reality of Jesus’ sacrifice.

Jesus’ act of washing feet demonstrates his love and care for his disciples even those who were not perfect.

Key principles to servant leadership are;

Putting others first.

Empowering others.

Focus on growth and development.

Humility and selflessness.

Trust and collaboration.

Ethics and integrity.

This may be a reach on my part but I believe much of this idea of servant leadership is not only the basis of beginning of Christianity but is the basis of the founding of our country and what the American government was truly supposed to be.

It’s sad to see how far we have fallen away from this major principle that was supposed to be the basis of our founding. It has disappeared from nearly every incumbent in our government. Today, Sunday June 1st, let’s pray this administration can somehow be successful in bringing some servant leadership and humility back into our government.

Happy Sunday everyone. J.Goodrich

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Barbara Lekowicz's avatar
Barbara Lekowicz
2h

Hey Dawg! This is a doggone good Sunday Strip today!

Drs Malone, you both are top dog!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
34 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robert W Malone, MD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture