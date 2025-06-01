It’s Pride month!
President Clinton issued the first "Gay and Lesbian Pride Month" proclamation in 1999. President Obama declared June LGBT Pride Month in 2009, and President Biden declared June LGBTQ Pride Month in 2021.
It is time for President Trump to declare that no movement, organization, or individual should get recognition for a whole month. Having an overwhelming number of federal holidays, days, and full months to celebrate this, that, or the other cheapens our national holidays, which already honor veterans and those who gave their lives for this country, presidents, and historic holidays.
These are the groups currently proclaimed by various presidents as deserving of special status.
There is also:
May: National Military Appreciation Month
November: National Veterans and Military Families Month
Now, the Dept of Defense has declared:
June: PTSD Awareness Month
Of course, veterans deserve support, and those in the military with PTSD deserve the services from our healthcare system to heal. Everyone who has PTSD deserves support. However, another month designated for another group is just silly. It will do nothing actually to help those suffering from PTSD. However, it might make a bunch of bureaucrats in the DOD feel like they have accomplished something and give them another marketing campaign to spend tax payer’s dollars on.
At least nine months are officially recognized by U.S. presidents through proclamations to honor specific groups, with some months commemorating multiple groups.
This concept has gotten out of hand - and it is time to do away with the presidential proclamations of entire months for specific racial groups and/or groups of people with disabilities.
Furthermore, the government doesn’t need to accentuate our differences; the government needs to take pride in all Americans - as a nationality, citizenry, and a culture. We need to stop dividing Americans and start uniting them.
President Trump needs to sign a proclamation stating that all prior proclamations are null and void.
Where’s I Love America month.
If I was to make what I would call an educated opinion of the one key principle that has been missing in modern American politics and its politicians, it would have to be the disappearance of servant in the term public servant.
A great servant makes a great leader. The idea that a great servant makes a great leader is central to the concept of “servant leadership,” a leadership that emphasizes serving others and makes others needs priority. It’s based in the belief that effective leaders are those who dedicate themselves to the growth and well being of their followers rather than seeking personal power or gain.
This I believe, is the struggle we are witnessing with this deep state trying to stop Trump at every turn from being a true servant to the people. Too many have forgotten the famous quote by Abraham Lincoln in his Gettysburg address, “a government of the people, by the people and for the people”.
This principle of servant leadership goes back to the founding of the Christian religion. During the last supper Jesus washed the feet of the disciples. He did this to demonstrate humility and service to others, setting an example for his disciples to follow.
Jesus despite being the Lord and Master humbled himself by performing a task typically done by servants. This task exemplifies his willingness to serve others, even those who were close to him like Judas.
Jesus instructed his disciples to follow his example to wash each others feet , emphasizing the importance of servant leadership and humility.
The act of washing feet before the last supper occurred just before Jesus’ betrayal and death adding a layer of meaning to his actions.
The washing of feet could symbolize the cleansing of sin and the preparation for the spiritual reality of Jesus’ sacrifice.
Jesus’ act of washing feet demonstrates his love and care for his disciples even those who were not perfect.
Key principles to servant leadership are;
Putting others first.
Empowering others.
Focus on growth and development.
Humility and selflessness.
Trust and collaboration.
Ethics and integrity.
This may be a reach on my part but I believe much of this idea of servant leadership is not only the basis of beginning of Christianity but is the basis of the founding of our country and what the American government was truly supposed to be.
It’s sad to see how far we have fallen away from this major principle that was supposed to be the basis of our founding. It has disappeared from nearly every incumbent in our government. Today, Sunday June 1st, let’s pray this administration can somehow be successful in bringing some servant leadership and humility back into our government.
Happy Sunday everyone. J.Goodrich
