Sunday Strip: "Like Sun, but Small"
It's that climate-con time of year!
Watch OUT!
The climate-con time of year is upon us again!
“Tens of billions of dollars in World Bank climate finance cannot be independently traced to specific climate-related expenditures.” -CHAT-GPT
Hint- that means the money was spent on “something other” than the intended purpose…
But not exactly missing
“Like sun, but small”
Matt Walsh nails both the absurdity and abusive nature of outrage farming, otherwise known as cyberbullying in a single post.
OK - I laughed out loud at this one!
Malone News is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
JGM
If the cartoon shown is real, and not AI, I surmise thus: Bernie may find that inserting a 4-pronged dinner fork into a 3-pronged electrical outlet poses a practical challenge in terms of fit. But with determination and perhaps a good pair of pliers, I am confident he will find his way.
The cartoon about Gore's prediction of Florida would probably be challenged with "34 years is not the same as 2 decades"😆😆