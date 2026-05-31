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James Lord's avatar
James Lord
3hEdited

If the cartoon shown is real, and not AI, I surmise thus: Bernie may find that inserting a 4-pronged dinner fork into a 3-pronged electrical outlet poses a practical challenge in terms of fit. But with determination and perhaps a good pair of pliers, I am confident he will find his way.

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Jeff Arnold's avatar
Jeff Arnold
3h

The cartoon about Gore's prediction of Florida would probably be challenged with "34 years is not the same as 2 decades"😆😆

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