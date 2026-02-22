Sunday Strip: Love and Oranges:
Deja vu.
DEJA VU?…
This…
Choose wisely my friends, in love and oranges.
That’s it for now.
Like clockwork, the instant the communist/socialist is sworn in, and their hand slips from the Bible, or in Mamdani’s case the Quran, their hand instantly slips right into the taxpayers pocket. (I hate to mention Drs. Malone, Virginia Governor, Abigail Spanberger, who ran as a supposed “moderate”, has released her 50 pages of desired tax increases, as I’m sure you know).
In Mamdani’s absolute bloated proposed 127 billion dollar city budget, there appears to be a 5.4 billion dollar budget shortfall and I’m sure that will turn out to be a low number. Does he talk or even mention making a cut in his proposed budget? No. Does he mention reducing regulations or taxes to stimulate revenue? No, that’s nowhere to be found in the communist brain. By making a cut in his proposed gigantic budget he would be inferring that there’s something in the 127 billion dollar proposed budget that people could actually live without, that’s not happening. No tax the rich or raise property tax across the board 9.5% is the only way out of this. I guess free subways rides, free bus rides, free housing, free food, free everything isn’t all that free after all.
You add to that the other typical side effects of electing a communist like unplowed streets, trash piling up, and of coarse the deaths of 19 homeless people and you begin to understand the results of electing an unqualified communist/socialist mayor in a major city. You see you can’t take the homeless off the streets and put them in a shelter in a snowstorm, it’s against their will. We wouldn’t want to infringe on their right to live on the street. I’ll tell you it didn’t take long at all for the communist with his communist philosophy to have already killed people. It makes sense though doesn’t it (?), that homeless in communist New York City would freeze to death outside on the streets. This is a small view into what you get when you vote in a communist/socialist; there will be no winners.
It reminds me of the fires in Los Angeles that killed at least 31 people and displaced over 200,000. All because socialist governor Gavin Newsom dumped billions of gallons of water into the Pacific Ocean leaving no water at the hydrants to fight the fires, incredible. Or Hurricane Helene and the flooding, particularly in western North Carolina, eastern Tennessee, southwestern Virginia, and the feeble communist Biden FEEMA response. How about Governor Walz and his attorney general purposely allowing 9 billion dollars to be stolen from taxpayers and given to fraudulent businesses and a good portion going to terrorists overseas killing countless Christians.
I don’t think with this next nor’easter bearing down things in Mayor Mamdani’s New York City are going to get much better anytime soon. One statement Obama made that was spot on was, “elections have consequences”. J.Goodrich
