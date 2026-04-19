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James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
10h

JGMalone, thanks for the smiles and bringing us all together every Sunday! Hopefully this will bring you some light.

Just like man nations face dark times as well. It’s in these times, when things aren’t well, people of faith turn to prayer.

During Covid while Joe Biden occupied the White House, it seemed we were in the darkest of times in recent memory. Everyday I would pray that Americans would wake up, stand up, and stop the government from consciously taking away peoples liberties and freedoms. I’d pray that I wasn’t alone. For years it stayed dark, it seemed things would never change.

In times of war, we pray that our soldiers stay safe. That in the darkness of war America will be successful, quickly obtain its goals and that conflict will bring peace.

In the Book of Genesis it begins by telling us how God created everything. The world was in darkness, (“darkness was over the face of the deep,” Genesis 1:2) before God created light. Therefore the first day begins in darkness and ends with light. You would think the first day would start with the sunrise but it doesn’t, it starts in the dark. While some may say this is the setting of a 24 hour day others suggest that in the Bibles view light and hope follow darkness.

It’s incredible that in the darkness, if we didn’t know what time it was, things wouldn’t seem to really change. It could be any time of night, there is no sign that change is taking place. But at 12 midnight, at that one instance, when nothing seems any different, it goes from pm to am, a new day begins. On purpose God chose to start a new day in the dark. It’s symbolic of how He works in our lives. He gives us a promise. He says we’ve come into a new day and light will follow.

The moment we pray the tide of the battle turns. The darkness doesn’t mean things haven’t changed. Darkness is not a sign that God is not working, that he didn’t hear our prayer. We have to walk by faith and not by sight. You may not see it but when you prayed you left the pm and came into the am. It’s a new day, the light is on its way. We all have to live by faith. No matter what we’ve been through, if we have faith and we pray, it may not be immediate, but in Gods time the light of day will shine on you, and you will find your peace. Keep your faith! Happy Sunday!

J.Goodrich

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James Lord's avatar
James Lord
10h

The year is 2021. Your doctor, at risk of losing his medical license and a wealth of incentives, assures you that the new shot is safe and effective. HHS Secretary Becerra, zealous in his federal protections against the hazards sponsored by federal government, announces a door-to-door campaign to benignly urge his beloved fellow citizens to follow the science. According to a report by Zero Hedge, now vanished, citizen responses to the visits were to be recorded on government forms.

https://nypost.com/2021/07/08/sec-becerra-on-covid-vaccine-door-knocks-it-is-absolutely-our-business/

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