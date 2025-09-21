Malone News

Malone News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Handsome Pristine Patriot's avatar
Handsome Pristine Patriot
40mEdited

Dr. Malone

I don't think you've come up against our "esteemed" senator, Angus King (carpetbagger) Maine.

When you do, and you certainly will, just remember this:

The "G" is silent.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
John Wygertz's avatar
John Wygertz
35m

Trust the Science? I trust the scientific method when properly applied- which it hasn't been for quite a while. Thank you for trying to apply it at ACIP.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robert W Malone, MD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture