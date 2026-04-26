I glanced at the headlines this morning on Google and saw a pattern - not a single MSM "news" outlet called this an assassination attempt or even an "alleged" assassination attempt.

Instead, this is what is in the headlines: "alleged" gunman, "shooting suspect," "shooter," and "dinner gunman."

The propaganda and spin never end.

Case in point - The Washington Post is still evil.

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Is that a paper or a cloth mask on Taylor Lorenz? It makes a difference, as one is so much better than the other, right?

Cause we all know that cloth looks so much classier when wearing formal attire - paper just looks cheap. (snigger).

Christopher A. Wray), former Director of the FBI

Credit where credit is due, President Trump won the battle of the genders for us…

“Murder chicken” - well, we had a rooster like that once.

Robert flew out from Dulles Airport on Friday, spoke at the Autism conference in San Diego and flew back on a red-eye, arriving here at 6:30 AM today. Thirty-six hours of stress - and if anyone asks, no he doesn’t usually get paid for doing events. It is his way of being a good citizen and giving back.

When he wasn’t involved in the conference, he was putting the finishing touches on a manuscript.

As I write this, he is now out feeding the farm family.

For being an “old-man” - his stamina is amazing. But then he never stops pushing himself. Staying busy, mentally engaged, and active are important elements to staying young in the heart and mind.

Anyway, super glad to have him home. Feeding the horses, cattle and poultry in the rain by myself yesterday was a b*tch!

With gratitude for him and all of you - my community in the comments section,

JGM