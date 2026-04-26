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Malone News

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Rebecca L Kurtz's avatar
Rebecca L Kurtz
12h

Perfectly fitting summarization of the week. Sickens the heart to watch the GOP pretending they aren’t sold out while burying our rights and freedoms for their own gain and turning deaf to the cries of American citizens. Thune meme is disturbingly accurate. Love your brilliance and perseverance! Thank you!!!

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53rd Chapter's avatar
53rd Chapter
12h

SPLC scheme = J6 scheme.

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