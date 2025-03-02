“I don’t want to connect my coffee machine to the Wifi network. I don’t want to share the file with OneDrive. I don’t want to download an app to check my car’s fluid levels. I don’t want to scan a QR code to view the restaurant menu. I don’t want to let Google know my location before showing me the search results. I don’t want to include a Teams link on the calendar invite. I don’t want to pay 50 different monthly subscription fees for all my software. I don’t want to upgrade to TurboTax platinum plus audit protection. I don’t want to install the Webex plugin to join the meeting. I don’t want to share my car’s braking data with the actuaries at State Farm. I don’t want to text with your AI chatbot. I don’t want to download the Instagram app to look at your picture. I don’t want to type in my email address to view the content on your company’s website. I don’t want text messages with promo codes. I don’t want to leave your company a five-star Google review in exchange for the chance to win a $20 Starbucks gift card. I don’t want to join your exclusive community in the metaverse. I don’t want AI to help me write my comments on LinkedIn. I don’t even want to be on LinkedIn in the first place. I just want to pay for a product one time (and only one time), know that it’s going to work flawlessly, press 0 to speak to an operator if I need help, and otherwise be left alone and treated with some small measure of human dignity, if that’s not too much to ask anymore.” ~ Robert Sterling

(For those who haven’t followed this news story, and are interested - I suggest reading “The NSA’s Secret Sex Chats.” The article can be graphic in describing the chat discussions, so you are forewarned.)

True Story:

Between choosing to wear sweatpants in the Oval Office and his prior career, viewing this as a serious person is hard.

For those who are interested, I highly recommend reading the article “Hard truths about the Trump-Zelensky-Vance Oval Office blow-up: The public spectacle doesn't change the fact that the war needs to end soon.” It may be the best analysis of the situation I have read.

The meme wars:

In the meantime, in mass, the cra-cra on Facebook are having a very public meltdown:

And of course, this one:

These memes are being rolled out systematically, with organized “protests” nationwide.

Folks, this is a movement that is being funded from the top. It is organized and has all the hallmarks that the Soros-funded NGOs are driving this synthetic bus.

Last year, Jeffrey Sachs delivered a most crucial history lesson at the European Union.

I stand with the United States and President Trump.

I attended a meeting recently, under Chatham House rules, where I heard a Senator state on stage argue that we need to continue funding wars in the Middle East and around the world to ensure these forever wars happen on their soil rather than ours. Otherwise, foreign countries will invade American soil. He further explained that supporting the economy long-term required funding the military-industrial complex to the tune of billions of dollars (trillions?) for at least another decade.

This Senator didn’t read the room; the dead silence of the audience encapsulated the mood. Conservatives are no longer interested in this strategy of empire-building.

The warmongering Republican Party of old is crumbling. Something new and revolutionary, exemplified by MAGA and developed by the Trump team to drive the American economy, is afoot - and it doesn’t involve perpetual wars on foreign soil.

