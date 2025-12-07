The European Commission fined Elon Musk’s X Platform €120 million ($140 million) on December 5, 2025, for not following transparency rules under the Digital Services Act (DSA).

The main complaints were:

Deceptive Blue Checkmarks: X's policy of selling blue verification badges for $8/month (via X Premium) without rigorous identity checks. This accounted for €45 million of the fine.

Inadequate Advertising Repository: X failed to maintain a transparent database of ads, including details on payers, targeting, and content.

Restricted Data Access for Researchers: X did not provide adequate access to public platform data, hindering studies on content moderation, algorithms, and systemic risks.

The DSA claims this penalty is relatively modest, signaling an initial warning - but plans to fine billions more if X is non-compliant.

New word for the day: OVERVAXXER

Words matter: So let’s reach consensus on a concise definition of overvaxxer to include in a dictionary, and then work get it into the lexicon of everyday Americans.

Overvaxxer Derangement Syndrome (ODS)

ODS pronunciation: /ō′dē-əs/

extra points for those that understand the meaning of “double entendre”. Double extra points for those that understand why this is relevant.