Sunday Strip: Overvaxxer Derangement Syndrome (ODS)
Narrative shift complete
The European Commission fined Elon Musk’s X Platform €120 million ($140 million) on December 5, 2025, for not following transparency rules under the Digital Services Act (DSA).
The main complaints were:
Deceptive Blue Checkmarks: X’s policy of selling blue verification badges for $8/month (via X Premium) without rigorous identity checks. This accounted for €45 million of the fine. It is important that the EU track each and every user for non-PC speech
Inadequate Advertising Repository: X failed to maintain a transparent database of ads, including details on payers, targeting, and content.
Restricted Data Access for Researchers: X did not provide adequate access to public platform data, hindering studies on content moderation, algorithms, and systemic risks.
The DSA claims this penalty is relatively modest, signaling an initial warning - but plans to fine billions more if X is non-compliant.
New word for the day: OVERVAXXER
Words matter: So let’s reach consensus on a concise definition of overvaxxer to include in a dictionary, and then work get it into the lexicon of everyday Americans.
Overvaxxer Derangement Syndrome (ODS)
ODS pronunciation: /ō′dē-əs/
extra points for those that understand the meaning of “double entendre”. Double extra points for those that understand why this is relevant.
Growing up, the “Christmas Season” was always a magical time of the year for me. I’ll always remember this one cold snowy December day walking home after a basketball game, I was 12 years old and played on the Dedham Recreation. It was cold and dark and the snow was already on the ground, I finally was getting home from the long walk across town after the game. I walked into my house and there was my mother decorating the Christmas Tree. She had already put the lights in the windows and the garland on the mantel. She always made Christmas special for us kids. Christmas was once the best holiday.
Yesterday I came across a local story that has gone national. A local reverend Stephan Josoma at Saint Susanna’s parish here in Dedham, had set up the nativity scene without the baby Jesus, Mary or Joseph in it. He placed a sign saying ICE Was Here. The obvious presumption being that ice agents had taken all three of them and that they somehow were illegal aliens. Below it in smaller letters says the holy family is safe in our church implying that Jesus and the holy family had sought refuge in the church. You would like to think the archdiocese in Massachusetts would step in and stop this politicization of Christmas through the church, I would sure like to see that, but they do nothing. They allow this priest to push illegality on the parish. This same priest has pulled similar shows of blasphemy in the past. It’s pretty obvious, at least around here (Massachusetts), the Catholic Church leadership has pledged its allegiance to the democrat party even over God and Jesus. Trafficking Illegal immigrants into America is not only illegal but it’s big business, and the Catholic Church has made millions of needed dollars on open borders and illegal immigration. As always, it’s all about the money.
Now I’m no theologian but Jesus was a subject of the Roman Empire. Well Bethlehem, Nazareth and Egypt were all part of the Roman Empire, so Jesus and the Holy Family never broke immigration laws. In fact nations and borders are spoken of over and over again in the scriptures. There are walls with watchmen and armies at those walls to protect cities, nations and the people inside those walls. Not anyone could just enter the city or country.
People always speak of what’s in the Bible, what it says, they nitpick about what the words mean. Sometimes you need to focus on what it doesn’t say. It would be a perfect story wouldn’t it be, if when Mary and Joseph got to Bethlehem and the first door they knocked on they were welcomed in, sure use my house, it’s yours, take it over. Imagine if then Mary gave birth to Jesus right there on the living room floor of a strangers house, it would have been the perfect narrative for the open borders crowd, but that’s not what happened. All the doors that were knocked on were slammed shut. It’s human nature for a person and their family to be secure in their home and then of coarse be generous to others, not selfish in a bad way. Anyone you let into your home you want to know and have some trust. You’re not going to open your door to just any random stranger knocking at your door. Sometimes you have to look at what’s in the Bible and what’s not. This is why Jesus was born in a manger. Did this priest not learn this in seminary? I’d love to ask him why are there 40 foot walls around the Vatican?
One more point for your Sunday reading pleasure😁. What is heaven? Heaven is a Kingdom, the Kingdom of God. You don’t just walk into the Kingdom of God, there’s a gate and if there’s a gate I assume there are walls. Not just anyone is allowed into heaven. You must live a life of faith, you are judged, and if you are found worthy you are allowed to enter.
There are other places for people that break the laws of a nation. Maybe reverend Josoma should think about his fate before he performs his acts of blasphemy here on earth. Maybe give a homily of how we shouldn’t tolerate the rampant abortion here in the state of Massachusetts or the constant assault on marriage and family, or how about speaking out against radical LGBTQ plus agenda, NO? It seems many churches in Massachusetts main agenda that flows onto the pulpit is breaking the law by allowing in illegal aliens and their push for citizens to break the law, house or help house these illegal invaders and for struggling people to pay for this.
Wouldn’t it be nice if we could just enjoy Christmas again, focus on the birth of Jesus, and his life, like when we were kids, without all the politics!
Happy Sunday Everyone, J.Goodrich
Elon’s reply on X was Bull Shit. I took that to mean he’s not paying. Fine, he can turn off X to Europe. The EU might not like the rebellion that would follow. Would love to see him charge the EU $140 million per month for their citizens having X turned back on.