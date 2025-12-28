Sunday Strip: Paranoid lately?
“Paranoia is just the bastard child of fear and good sense."
“If they can get you asking the wrong questions, they don't have to worry about answers.”
― Thomas Pynchon
“Strange how paranoia can link up with reality now and then.”
― Philip K. Dick, A Scanner Darkly
True story, that…
“If you would know who controls you, see who you may not criticize.”
― Tacitus
“Paranoia is just having the right information.”
― William S. Burroughs
Checked Gold price yesterday $4529/ounce
Rambling Thoughts on Christmas Day “25”
There is a thing here in America that has been around since its founding, American ruggedness. Most of our freedoms stem from generations that were oppressed by tyranny. The Declaration of Independence, the U.S. Constitution specifically our Bill of Rights were written by people that knew government was inherently corrupt. These rights were put in place to keep power with the citizen and governments power granted to it only with the consent of the people. Even with this knowledge, and all of the safeties written into our founding documents, even with all of the corruptions we have had to live through, all of the injustices where the rich get away with abhorrent crimes, America I would argue is still the greatest place on earth to live. We generally have the best life, it’s the best place to raise a family. My generation had it better than my parent’s generation. My parents generation had it better than my grandparents generation, and even with all our problems our children are far better off than children anywhere else on earth, even as hard as Obama has tried to change this. When I hear leftists say how bad America is I truly get pissed off, because there is no better place on earth to live, their desire is to corrupt the minds of the young. England? France? Germany? Canada? Australia? China? Russia? Take any other country and I’ll show you a nation that has fallen into authoritarianism. This is what angers me, Europe has squandered my father’s sacrifice and the millions of Americans that went there in WW2 to reinstitute their freedom, and they did it by their own hands. I think of my father on the side of the road in Germany with a gunshot hole through his back near death. I think of his death when I was so young, and how hard it was on my mother who was only 59 when he died. I started thinking of all the families that had loved ones serve in the Middle East just to have that idiotic pull out where 13 more young Americans were killed. The same party that praised the withdrawal from Afghanistan doesn’t hesitate to show their hatred for America. They too are squandering Americas greatness.
Yes we certainly have our problems, but we still are better off than the rest of the world. I’ve heard America is the people, your friends, your neighbors, your family, all of us here. Don’t let these leftist talk the young into thinking America is bad or evil, they are liars trying to take power for themselves. J.Goodrich
We are a nation that has a government—not the other way around. And this makes us special among the nations of the Earth. Our Government has no power except that granted it by the people. It is time to check and reverse the growth of government which shows signs of having grown beyond the consent of the governed.” —Reagan
“Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn't pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same, or one day we will spend our sunset years telling our children and our children's children what it was once like in the United States where men were free.” —Reagan
I believe American culture jumped the rails with Obama. He was rewriting history and lying to everyone at home and abroad. His apology tour around the world really ticked me off. His hot mic moment with President Medvedev should have cost him the 2012 election, but it didn’t. That’s when chaos in America seemed to escalate, continuing to today. Being a community organizer gave him the know-how to create havoc that has changed us forever. Thanks for the Sunday Strip, Malone’s.