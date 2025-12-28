“If they can get you asking the wrong questions, they don't have to worry about answers.”

― Thomas Pynchon

“Strange how paranoia can link up with reality now and then.”

― Philip K. Dick, A Scanner Darkly

True story, that…

“If you would know who controls you, see who you may not criticize.”

― Tacitus

“Paranoia is just having the right information.”

― William S. Burroughs

Sometimes paranoia is just knowing all the facts.