Trump Victory! The Magnificent Seven- Congrats to Donald J. Trump 47th President of the United States. When Trump won in 2016 I drew him as a superhero because his was a superhuman effort. In many ways his latest win is a super-duper human achievement considering the dirty tricks used by the Biden Administration and the politicized security agencies who were out to get him. The FBI conducted a massive raid on Trump’s home for no reason. Then the Democrats tried lawfare. They wanted to drain his resources and even put him in jail. Trump endured it. Then they tried to assassinate him. Trump survived, showed his bravery, and now he’s our 47th president.... Now it's time to get to work America! -Ben Garrison @GrrrGraphics

Yet, Trump is the one labeled by MSM as spewing violent rhetoric… Funny how that works.

Bye-Bye to the Bid-obama administration!

For a great article on Obama’s stranglehold on the Democrat party and Biden, consider reading:

How Trump crushed Obama’s legacyThe president-elect rides the cowboy spirit)

This video is fascinating…

Fantastic News from Joel Salatin’s blog

I've been contacted by the Trump transition team to hold some sort of position within the USDA and have accepted one of the six "Advisor to the Secretary" spots. My favorite congressman, Thomas Massie from Kentucky, has agreed to go in as Secretary of Agriculture. He's been the sponsor of the PRIME ACT, which, if pushed through, would be the biggest shot across the bow of the entrenched industrial meat processing system we've seen in a century. Let liberty ring. Wouldn't that be a change of fortune for Big Ag? -Joel Salatin (please consider reading the full blog post - I am not going to post it here though, as it is long)