Paddle me this…
Ummm… did anyone even notice the pinko protest?
Malone News is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber. We are deeply grateful to the decentralized network of paid subscribers that enables us to continue doing what we do to support freedom.
Platitudes are so old school. We now use paddleitudes to voice our opinions. Works with ping pong diplomacy too.
I guess the Democrats did not want to go up shit creek without a paddle.