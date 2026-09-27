If you live in Virginia, be sure to vote now!

Virginia’s proposed constitutional abortion amendment goes far beyond preserving the state’s existing abortion law. That law already allows licensed physicians to perform abortions up to 26 weeks and 6 days of gestation. This new law would place a broad new “fundamental right to reproductive freedom” into the Virginia Constitution.

Although the amendment says the Commonwealth may regulate abortion in the third trimester, it also provides that abortion may not be prohibited when a physician determines it is medically indicated to protect the pregnant woman’s physical or mental health, without defining the limits of that mental-health exception.

Mental-health assessments may take into account a wide range of psychosocial circumstances, including financial hardship, housing instability, employment consequences, family and caregiving responsibilities, relationship problems, social support, chronic stress, access to healthcare, and an individual’s ability to cope and function. None of these examples should allow anyone to have a third trimester abortion.



A child is a child is a human. A child in the womb during the last third of a pregnancy is a human.

She laughs. She pees. She cries. She feels pain.

He laughs. He pees. He cries. He feels pain.

This is murder.

This new constitutional “right” also prohibits the Commonwealth from penalizing anyone (minors included) who aids or assists another person in exercising the constitutional right with that person’s consent. That means anyone who conducts an abortion in Virginia, not just health-care professionals, is exempt from prosecution by the state if something goes wrong.

BTW- this bill was funded by Planned Parenthood and the ACLU.

We are basically voting on legalizing evil in the state of Virginia.

Photo credit: Wildlife photographer Alan Murphy: Great Grey Owl

Below: A little video from our own farm - a couple of years ago…

Sweet memories of Gonzo and Gizmo:

With that, I now intend to get outside, do some much needed gardening, ride Jade and enjoy this cool fall day to the fullest!

By: JGM