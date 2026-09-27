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James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
14h

Everyday Americans are blessed with having choices to make, this is our free will. Unlike places like China, we carry much more power over our lives. These choices determine the direction we go. If we open the door and push aside what is right, evil is sure to enter our world.

If I were sick and went to the hospital. The doctor prescribes a drug that he knows can potentially harm me, but he is paid. He knows that chances are, I will end up on a machine that forced breath into my lungs, but inevitably I will die, the doctor had pushed God aside. I could have been the best God fearing person in the world but bad things happened to me.

An innocent six month old child who’s parents are coerced into giving their child a vaccine that the medical establishment knows may harm that child, the medical establishment has pushed God aside.

Why do bad things happen to good people? Could it be someone has pushed God aside, and because God gave us free will, God had stepped back. Love, real love is also found with free will. This is the daily battle. When people choose to push God aside evil enters this world.

MRNA injections, glyphosate, remdesivir, pedophilia, solar geoengineering, childhood vaccine schedules, plastics in our water, a courts decision, all decisions that affect us. Others choices can affect us sometimes in horrific ways. Maybe bad things happen to good people because God has been pushed aside.

God only wants our heart. If we give it to Him we have chosen a wise path.

Thanks Drs. Malone for standing up for us and consistently making right choices!

J.Goodrich

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Big E's avatar
Big E
14h

OMG, you brought home the horror of leftism in all its ugly forms.

Idaho is fighting a similar abortion bill as Virginia. The evil never stops! May our midterm votes stop it in both states. Conservatives who value life and America, DO NOT SIT AT HOME! VOTE.

Thank you for the video of dogs herding ducks and the memories of Gonzo, Gizmo, and Robert in the Peaceable Kingdom. We need more of that to restore our souls in these dark times.

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