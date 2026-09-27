If you live in Virginia, be sure to vote now!
Virginia’s proposed constitutional abortion amendment goes far beyond preserving the state’s existing abortion law. That law already allows licensed physicians to perform abortions up to 26 weeks and 6 days of gestation. This new law would place a broad new “fundamental right to reproductive freedom” into the Virginia Constitution.
Although the amendment says the Commonwealth may regulate abortion in the third trimester, it also provides that abortion may not be prohibited when a physician determines it is medically indicated to protect the pregnant woman’s physical or mental health, without defining the limits of that mental-health exception.
Mental-health assessments may take into account a wide range of psychosocial circumstances, including financial hardship, housing instability, employment consequences, family and caregiving responsibilities, relationship problems, social support, chronic stress, access to healthcare, and an individual’s ability to cope and function. None of these examples should allow anyone to have a third trimester abortion.
A child is a child is a human. A child in the womb during the last third of a pregnancy is a human.
She laughs. She pees. She cries. She feels pain.
He laughs. He pees. He cries. He feels pain.
This is murder.
This new constitutional “right” also prohibits the Commonwealth from penalizing anyone (minors included) who aids or assists another person in exercising the constitutional right with that person’s consent. That means anyone who conducts an abortion in Virginia, not just health-care professionals, is exempt from prosecution by the state if something goes wrong.
BTW- this bill was funded by Planned Parenthood and the ACLU.
We are basically voting on legalizing evil in the state of Virginia.
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Below: A little video from our own farm - a couple of years ago…
Sweet memories of Gonzo and Gizmo:
With that, I now intend to get outside, do some much needed gardening, ride Jade and enjoy this cool fall day to the fullest!
By: JGM
Everyday Americans are blessed with having choices to make, this is our free will. Unlike places like China, we carry much more power over our lives. These choices determine the direction we go. If we open the door and push aside what is right, evil is sure to enter our world.
If I were sick and went to the hospital. The doctor prescribes a drug that he knows can potentially harm me, but he is paid. He knows that chances are, I will end up on a machine that forced breath into my lungs, but inevitably I will die, the doctor had pushed God aside. I could have been the best God fearing person in the world but bad things happened to me.
An innocent six month old child who’s parents are coerced into giving their child a vaccine that the medical establishment knows may harm that child, the medical establishment has pushed God aside.
Why do bad things happen to good people? Could it be someone has pushed God aside, and because God gave us free will, God had stepped back. Love, real love is also found with free will. This is the daily battle. When people choose to push God aside evil enters this world.
MRNA injections, glyphosate, remdesivir, pedophilia, solar geoengineering, childhood vaccine schedules, plastics in our water, a courts decision, all decisions that affect us. Others choices can affect us sometimes in horrific ways. Maybe bad things happen to good people because God has been pushed aside.
God only wants our heart. If we give it to Him we have chosen a wise path.
Thanks Drs. Malone for standing up for us and consistently making right choices!
J.Goodrich
OMG, you brought home the horror of leftism in all its ugly forms.
Idaho is fighting a similar abortion bill as Virginia. The evil never stops! May our midterm votes stop it in both states. Conservatives who value life and America, DO NOT SIT AT HOME! VOTE.
Thank you for the video of dogs herding ducks and the memories of Gonzo, Gizmo, and Robert in the Peaceable Kingdom. We need more of that to restore our souls in these dark times.