We might think that WOKE is dead, yet the ghost of wokeness past just goes on and on and on…
I had to look the cartoon below up… turns out this is about a car manufacturer. That would be Jaguar…
But what the heck is the point?
Jaguar has rebranded - I dare you, just try to watch the commercial without gagging.
You know it’s bad when the socialist rag of Great Britain, which is mostly fit for using on your backend in the commode, had to opine.
Go WOKE, go broke.
But will it ever end?
Almost fifty percent of the federal “workforce” never returned back to work after the lock-downs.
Watching the mass exodus of the federal “workforce” after Trump signs an executive order forcing all federal employees back to the office will be truly entertaining.
According to Vivek and DOGE, this will be the first step to reducing the federal budget.
Democrats making “VANCE 2028’ our reality!
I’m always amazed how “right here” I learn so much. I’m very grateful for the Malones, all of your great hard work, and all of you that constantly give me different perspectives, make me think and learn, thank you. I’ve always said “hang out with smarter people and you will continue to learn”, thanks for letting me be here!
One thing I’ve learned over my 60 years is when I see someone that is working really hard, struggled to raise good kids, or someone helping another, I honor them with a compliment, “your doing a great job”. We all carry honor and have it to give. When we honor someone we’re not just doing them a favor, we are doing ourselves a favor. When showing honor there is a commanded blessing that will be returned back into our own life. It can be as simple as giving up your seat to an older person, let someone go ahead of you in a line, or just complimenting someone. The amount of honor that you show is directly related to the amount of Gods favor you will see in your life.
Paul said in Ephesians 6 “Honor your father and mother” which is the first commandment with a promise, “so that it may go well with you and that you may enjoy a long life”. This is saying, honor should start at home. It should start in our own family with those closest to us. We should never treat complete strangers better than our family or spouse, it should be opposite that. Young people should listen to their parents. Mark Twain said “When I was 14, my father was so dumb, I could hardly stand to be around him, but when I got to be 21, I was amazed at how much the man had learned”. We should not honor our parents with just words but with how we treat them.
One thing I am sure of, you will never change a dishonorable situation by adding more dishonor. That will always make matters worse. Honoring someone lifts them. You should honor people the way you would want them to be.
I can’t tell you how much respect I have for women. For centuries women have worked and fought for their position in this world. In a general sense, you will never gain honor, and should not gain that honor, by dishonoring women, plain and simple. You will never receive what you are not willing to give, and if you don’t give honor you won’t have honor. The present dishonor shown to women today saddens me. It is a sign of a sickness spread in our society. The key to a breakthrough that we pray for, is to honor the people and women that God has put in our lives in a greater way.
The only way I see so many of these problems in our world today being resolved, is for people and government to return to honoring and respecting the people, and their God given freedoms, free thoughts, privacies and liberties, anything short of that is surely done with the intent to divide us. J.Goodrich