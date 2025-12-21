

The Limited Hangout:

Blame Congress for the Epstein mess- they passed the bill where the government could redact whatever the heck they wanted - to protect the government. Now, the public will never know how involved our government (IC) or foreign governments were in setting up honey pots, blackmailing politicians, business people, and government officials, etc.

Congress knew exactly what would happen. Including those who are now screaming the loudest - and who also happened to be the same Congresscritters who put in the amendments that the government could redact whatever they wanted - as long as they redact in ways that are in the government’s interest. Congress was protecting their own in doing what they did.

Now they can blame the DoJ for redacting and pat themselves on the back for doing the right thing by passing this bill.

Don’t be fooled.

It is total BS. They set this up. Don't blame Bondi for doing what Congress asked for.

The fact is that the “rainbow” flag symbolizing LGBT people is a way to attract and groom children. The flag and colors have bright, saturated colors, a simple geometric design, and rainbow imagery - imagery that is also used in many cartoons and picture books, so a CHAT-GPT query is in order:

Can you name cartoons that use the rainbow and why?

Note the pattern…

LGBT-affiliated groups and individuals intentionally place pride symbols in child-focused environments , including events like drag Queen Story Hour, cartoons, animation, and gay pride parades.

This is not age-appropriate inclusion and is most definitely ideological marketing - to children, who are at an age where fetishes can develop.

To learn more about the development of fetishes in young children, please read my essay:

