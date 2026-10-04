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Micheal Nash, Ph. D.'s avatar
Micheal Nash, Ph. D.
6h

Have never understood the compulsion for humane executions. Have merely complicated something much easier and more certain. Save the tears for the victims.

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James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
6hEdited

The democrat party is overrun with hypocrites and liars. Based in lies, deception, racism and this constant state of being offended, which is done to quiet opposition, they should get what they deserve. These lies and deceits are meant to hide their real intentions while the MSM does their best to cover up the truth. Covid, forcing dangerous experimental injections into the arms of unwilling people, open borders, imprisoning protestors, including shooting and beating some to death, DEI, wokeness, hatred of groups based on religion, and not reporting what these candidates actually stand for will all come back with vengeance . If they lose this election, which they should, it will be by their own deceiving evil hands. Let’s pray enough people see through their deceptions. J.Goodrich

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