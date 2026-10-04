Trump’s problem, in a nutshell, is that consumer prices won’t stabilize until fuel costs do.
Right now, regular gasoline is $4.465/gallon, versus $3.118 a year earlier, a 43% increase. Diesel is $6.382, versus $3.754 a year earlier, a staggering 70% increase.
Which means house heating and air, fuel, and food aren’t coming down in prices or even leveling out any time soon. People are suffering.
We can all debate the reasons fuel is so high, but the truth is, when it comes to the midterms, it is the economy, stupid
JGM
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Have never understood the compulsion for humane executions. Have merely complicated something much easier and more certain. Save the tears for the victims.
The democrat party is overrun with hypocrites and liars. Based in lies, deception, racism and this constant state of being offended, which is done to quiet opposition, they should get what they deserve. These lies and deceits are meant to hide their real intentions while the MSM does their best to cover up the truth. Covid, forcing dangerous experimental injections into the arms of unwilling people, open borders, imprisoning protestors, including shooting and beating some to death, DEI, wokeness, hatred of groups based on religion, and not reporting what these candidates actually stand for will all come back with vengeance . If they lose this election, which they should, it will be by their own deceiving evil hands. Let’s pray enough people see through their deceptions. J.Goodrich