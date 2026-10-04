Trump’s problem, in a nutshell, is that consumer prices won’t stabilize until fuel costs do.

Right now, regular gasoline is $4.465/gallon, versus $3.118 a year earlier, a 43% increase. Diesel is $6.382, versus $3.754 a year earlier, a staggering 70% increase.



Which means house heating and air, fuel, and food aren’t coming down in prices or even leveling out any time soon. People are suffering.

We can all debate the reasons fuel is so high, but the truth is, when it comes to the midterms, it is the economy, stupid

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JGM



