“All elements are lickable; some elements are lickable only once.”

Is this true? Did researchers actually study this?

#PSYWAR

So, I looked up this article - and yes, the mainstream media had tens of articles, all the same, spread all across the world - same title, same article, same photo about this study. Below is a screenshot of a few such articles:

Not a single one had an actual reference to the study in their “news” story.

So, I went and found that reference - the peer-reviewed article that this was all based upon. This is important because at the end of the conclusions is the sentence:



they could offer mechanisms for enhancing vaccine effectiveness, particularly among populations at greater risk of vaccine failure.

Why yes, this is all about “vaccine hesitancy” and how to overcome it. So, it is no surprise that so many “local” media outlets picked up this study - as money is still floating around to promote overcoming vaccine hesitancy and improving uptake. Frankly, this has all the hallmarks of being disseminated through The Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP).

The journal that this study was reported in does not require that the authors list who paid to have the study conducted, but it has all the hallmarks of being yet another of the 6,000+ studies that governments, NGOs and big pharma have funded to overcome “vaccine hesitancy.”

Of course, the placebo effect is real, and neither the study nor the news articles mentioned the possibility that maybe this is all in people’s heads…

Moving on to something a little more in keeping with comedy:

Truth: Tokyo hotel rooms are the size of postage stamps, but the toilets were awesome.

A year ago today, on Easter, President Biden celebrated this sacred event by honoring people who “transitioned.”

Easter honors the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead, which is a victory over sin and death, offering the promise of eternal life.



That we can all overcome sin in our lives, is something to strive for. The story of Christ gives us that hope. A hope and promise. But we all must work for our own salvation, for our own goodness. To live a life as free of sin as possible.

Which is why, honoring people for their mental health issues that are then being foisted on children, during Easter, of all religious celebrations, was so morally offensive. From the co-option of the rainbow colors, colors that children adore, to the bringing of these fetishes into children’s spaces - such as drag queen hour and a presidential easter egg hunt, is morally wrong. Unbelievably wrong.

That our White House, the people’s house, that was sullied in this way on Easter day. This was and will always be unacceptable.

Ben Garrison - made this cartoon a year ago. It has stood the test of time.

Today is a day to celebrate, to rejoice in family, friends and life.

May peace and God be with you.