I will speak at the “Make Europe Great Again” conference at the European Parliament in Brussels this week. Last year's conference was the networking hub for conservatives in Romania and the EU. This year's conference promises to be even bigger and more exciting.
With the election of President Trump and a new awakening across the world that there is a better way than socialism and globalism, this year promises to be even better! Common sense and decency are key.
President Trump won the election because of the enthusiasm of Kennedy's supporters. They came to the voting booth and the results put President Trump into the White House.
Now, My friend, who is one of the most talented and honest people ever to want to serve our government, needs our help to get confirmed by the Senate for the position of Secretary of HHS.
Many Senators do not realize what an important issue this is for so many of us. We must let them know - Kennedy must be confirmed for MAGA and MAHA to succeed.
We have a job to do. We, the people, must make calls and send emails to every Senator.
If a senator doesn't vote to confirm him, it’s because Big Pharma has bought them off. And yes, if that happens - those Senators will be primaried.
We, the people, will remember.
We, the people, are watching.
True story: The above article was just published.
The video below is important and it relates to Kennedy’s nomination. RFJ. Jr. came out early with his book, “The Wuhan Cover-up and the Terrifying Bioweapons Arms Race”, which laid out how SARS-CoV-2 was developed in a lab. Yep - another one of his “conspiracy theories” - that just happened to be true.
It is Kennedy’s ability to cut through the BS to expose the truth that has big pharma and the military-biodefense complex so scared.
This is why the blob doesn’t want him in a position of power.
Please pressure the following key senators to confirm RFK jr. Both write an email and call them/leave a voice message to the following Republican Senators that are the big problem: Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), Susan Collins (Maine), Mitch McConnell (Kentucky), John Curtis (Utah), Thom Tillis (North Carolina), John Cornyn (Texas), and Bill Cassidy (Louisiana). Also, email John Thune (South Dakota) the Senate Majority Leader and ask him to remove these people from any Senate Committees (Murkowski, Collins, McConnell already voted against Pete Hegseth and they need to either retire or be primaried, but still write them). Thanks all!!
It’s so hard to accept how quickly time passes. I was grabbing a shirt for work yesterday morning and noticed underneath was a shirt that was my older brother John’s, my sister had given me a few of his things years ago. Its been a little over 17 years since my brother passed away. My brother John was a true patriot. Out of high school he signed up to become an Army Ranger. He dedicated himself to learning ninjitsu and had earned a black belt. He worked for 20 years as a prison guard, was a canine officer there and a sharpshooter at the prison.
Growing up, if any of us other three siblings ever had a problem with anyone, you could be sure to count on brother John to straighten it out, he protected those close to him. He was undyingly courageous when it came to sticking up for his family or what was right. John would give the shirt off his back to help a stranger as well.
Selfishly, one of the things I miss the most about my oldest brother, he was always there, dependable, loyal, and strong. At the drop of a hat if you needed John, it didn’t matter where you were, he would always show up and offer a helping hand.
I picked up his shirt and put it on thinking if I could only have 1/2 of his courage, strength, loyalty or patriotism I would be twice the person I am today. I think of my brother all the time and when I see things like his shirt it’s a reminder of how precious the person was that once wore it.
There are so many great examples of courageous patriotic people we should draw strength from and understand how precious they are. I put the two good doctors Malone in this category.
In present day America we finally have a true common sense President that is bringing back what makes America the envy of the world, bringing back the value of what it means to be a legal American citizen. This I know we will witness in the coming months and years. A turn around in which we should all draw strength from and appreciate. We all are truly blessed to have this courageous man who put his life on the line for us when he really didn’t have too.
No one is perfect but for the first time in a long time it feels like we have a leader that cares for the little guy. The poor and the middle class that have been so taken advantage of and broken down, found they had a voice in this past election. Maybe all of us including President Trump, just needed a second chance. Learn from and enjoy these people in our lives while they’re around, as big and as strong as they are you don’t want to end up with a shirt or a hat of theirs and then realize how precious they were. J.Goodrich