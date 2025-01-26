I will pay extra for appliances if they don't include an app.

"Joy" as defined by Tim Walz

I will speak at the “Make Europe Great Again” conference at the European Parliament in Brussels this week. Last year's conference was the networking hub for conservatives in Romania and the EU. This year's conference promises to be even bigger and more exciting.

With the election of President Trump and a new awakening across the world that there is a better way than socialism and globalism, this year promises to be even better! Common sense and decency are key.

For anyone who wishes to attend, the link to the conference is here:

MEGA

This video nails it:

President Trump won the election because of the enthusiasm of Kennedy's supporters. They came to the voting booth and the results put President Trump into the White House.

Now, My friend, who is one of the most talented and honest people ever to want to serve our government, needs our help to get confirmed by the Senate for the position of Secretary of HHS.

Many Senators do not realize what an important issue this is for so many of us. We must let them know - Kennedy must be confirmed for MAGA and MAHA to succeed.

We have a job to do. We, the people, must make calls and send emails to every Senator.

If a senator doesn't vote to confirm him, it’s because Big Pharma has bought them off. And yes, if that happens - those Senators will be primaried.

We, the people, will remember.

We, the people, are watching.

The contact info for your Senators can be found at:

Senator Contact Link

True story: The above article was just published.

The video below is important and it relates to Kennedy’s nomination. RFJ. Jr. came out early with his book, “The Wuhan Cover-up and the Terrifying Bioweapons Arms Race”, which laid out how SARS-CoV-2 was developed in a lab. Yep - another one of his “conspiracy theories” - that just happened to be true.

Please watch:

It is Kennedy’s ability to cut through the BS to expose the truth that has big pharma and the military-biodefense complex so scared.

This is why the blob doesn’t want him in a position of power.

In 2025, taking back personal sovereignty is still the best path to personal happiness and independence for the future of America.

Land of the Free and the home of the brave.