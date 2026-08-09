Sunday Strip: "There’s an App for That"
Whether you want it or not...
“There’s an App for That”
Remember when you could just do things?
Check into a hotel. Board an airplane. Park your car. Order lunch. Buy a ticket. Enter a museum. Pay a bill. Turn on the television. Apparently those days are over.
Now there’s an app for that.
Checking in for a flight on an obscure foreign airline you will almost certainly never fly again? Download the app.
Parking for 37 minutes in a small town in Virginia? Download the app.
Want to look at the menu? Scan the QR code. Actually, no, download the app.
Want to pay for the parking meter? App.
Charge the car? Different app.
Open the hotel room? App.
Use the hotel Wi-Fi? Create an account, verify your email, accept 46 pages of terms and conditions, then download the app.
And naturally, every app would like to get to know you better.
Please provide your full legal name, date of birth, home address, email address, mobile number, two forms of identification, emergency contact, name and phone number of your closest living relative, credit card, billing address, location permissions, Bluetooth access, camera access, microphone access, contacts, notifications, and apparently a small vial of blood.
Then create a password containing 14 characters, one capital letter, two numbers, a hieroglyph, a Sanskrit character, and the name of your third-grade teacher.
Excellent.
Now verify your identity with a six-digit code we have sent to the phone you are currently using to read the six-digit code.
Whoops! The password has expired, create a new password. Be sure it doesn’t contain anything related to the last password. Oh, now verify your identity again.
All because you wanted to park the car.
There may indeed be an app for everything.
Unfortunately, there does not yet appear to be an app for leaving me the hell alone.
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JGM
Here is a great Sunday story I came across.
The Great King
Once upon a time in a far off kingdom there was a King that was known by the people as the most just and loving King that ever lived.
Just and the Justifier of the unGodly.
It had been discovered that someone was stealing from the Kings treasury. The King, being a just King, sent out an edict that if the person robbing the treasury was found they were to receive 10 lashes. Well the theft continued so the King issued another decree stating whoever is caught stealing from the treasury would now receive 20 lashes. continued on to 30 lashes, and finally the King was forced to make a decree that whoever is caught is to receive 40 lashes. The problem with this is 40 lashes is a death sentence. The theft continued until finally it was discovered that it was the Kings own daughter that was the thief.
A question began to ripple throughout the kingdom, what will the King do? Some thought He would forgive her but that would not be just. Some thought He would issue the sentence but how would that be loving? The King sat down and decided the sentence was just, the punishment must fall so the decree will stand.
One day the entire kingdom was gathered. The Kings daughter was marched out towards the podium in front of all the people. She was bent over the podium and the shirt on her back was ripped open. The executioner stood there with the whip in his hand. He began to raise the whip to administer the first lash, the King shouted stop. A silence fell over the crowd. The King strode toward the podium removing His shirt, He bent down and wrapped his body around his daughters, looked over his shoulder and said now hit her. The executioner objected and said but King these lashes are going to fall on you. The King said the sentence must stand, it is just, now hit her.
So 40 lashes fell on the body of the King that protected the body of his daughter and he died in the stead of his daughter.
So what happened in the story, the King was both just because payment of the sin had to be made and the King was the justifier of the ungodly, you see his daughter went free because the King had taken the penalty.
This explains why Jesus needed to die on the Cross. God is just, so payment for sin has to be made. Penalty for sin had to be made but God is love so he made the payment himself. For the wages of sin is death but the free gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord; Romans 6:23.
Happy Sunday!
As we were driving up north for our vacation we saw miles and miles of a solar panel farm and multitudes of wind farm structures along M127 that once was farmland. How sad and disgusting. Your meme about solar panels on roofs is right on. Wind farms need to go as well. We have abundant oil and gas, as well as, safe nuclear energy. Let’s go there. We must save the planet from those who say they want to save the planet. Loved those 2 memes.
I hope the DOJ can do something about Fauci. He deserves to pay for his lies to the American people. I would appreciate an apology and true remorse for the damage he and his henchmen perpetrated on the American people and the world.
APPS and passwords are such a pain in the you know what. Drives me crazy.
Thanks for the Sunday Strip, Malone’s.