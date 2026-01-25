Sunday Strip: Trigger Warning
Things are getting serious
Having spent the last two days preparing for the worst, we ended up with 2 inches of snow and some cold, wet rain…
Luckily for us, this storm was measured in “man” inches.
(However, the horrifically cold forecast for the next week is not going to be a fun time, but at least we aren’t battling one-degree temps and two feet of snow!)
FAFO
On one side, we have the Antifa radicals wanting to commit violence, even murder, against Federal officials.
Such as this perfectly normal person:
This is hatred for our country on steroids - have a listen:
Before becoming an Antifa (or is that Trantifa?) influencer, urging others to kill ICE agents, Kyle Edward Wagner was a cross-dressing activist.
Yep.. this is the same (sane?) person…
How does one go from cross-dressing weirdo to Antifa radical - all in the name of “protecting” illegal aliens?
The left hive-mind lives in a bizarro world -
Examples of the left threatening to kill ICE agents are everywhere on social media. The violence isn’t coming from the right - let’s be clear.
Some of the crazy radicals have millions of followers. One can only hope that the FBI or the DoJ will soon be knocking on their door!
(Then the question arises, why hasn’t this guy been arrested yet?)
Waiting…
On the other side are ICE officials. They are minimally trained to deal with violent crowds or SWAT team methodology (why would they be). These officials are being thrown into situations where they are being doxed, their license plates tracked, the personal information being shared with radicals like the men threatening to kill Federal officials in the videos above. The well-funded, financially backed by Soros left has even built apps to follow and track ICE agents.
Ice agents are minimally trained in how to deal with crowds of people threatening them with guns, throwing rocks, screaming, etc. How do ICE agents train for online videos that promote killing Federal ICE agents?
This is the type of behavior that these agents have to cope with.
BTW- this is all being planned and coordinated from the top levels of NGOs run by democrat party leaders and Soros.
City and state officials in Minnesota, rather than cooperating with Federal officials to help find ILLEGAL aliens, are working to cause riots and mayhem. They are encouraging violence and mob action.
Under President Trump, illegal aliens are being given due process while being housed in Federal buildings before being deported. What a shock- under President Trump, ILLEGAL aliens aren’t just being released back into communities.
Did you know that under past presidents, illegals would be arrested and “processed” - that is, they would be assigned their own personal attorney, who would then schedule a court date -often years in advance, and these illegals would be RELEASED back onto the streets. Only to disappear from the system again. Rinse and repeat. They have been trained not to carry ID, don’t admit to which country they came from, and basically, were allowed to re-enter the USA to live as they please.
Well, times have changed.
My support and prayers go out to those brave ICE agents who are having to put up with so much abuse and harassment.
And now for something completely different.
Happy Sunday Everyone. Snow has already started, they’re predicting 24 inches. Here’s a nice warm Sunday message.
No one is perfect, I’d be the first to admit that. And no relationship is perfect either, that’s for certain. We can only do our best to make things as good as they can be. Simple easy positive actions we take can sometimes change things in a positive way. In today’s world, where it’s hard to find something good, we should look for ways to do good for the people around us.
The Note!
A couple of Sundays ago I had mentioned a simple note I wrote complimenting my wife about just some of the wonderful things she does and has done for me and my siblings over many years. I folded the note tight and slipped it into her pocketbook. Almost 2 weeks went by with no sign of her finding the note, it had actually escaped my mind. I took our 2 labs out for a walk and when I got back my wife called me over and with a big smile gave me a kiss and thanked me, a smile like I’ve never seen, she had found the note. She was on her way food shopping and I was parked in front of her which normally would result in “maybe” a snide remark but that day there was patience. The patience has gone beyond being parked in front of her, that simple note, at least for now, helped her to re-see the bond I have too her. It let her know in writing my appreciation for her.
I asked if I could read the note, I didn’t remember exactly what I had written and she said no it’s my note 😊.
A week now has gone by. My wife had worked her shifts at the hospital. Let me say 40 years in an OR my wife has learned to stay out of the office. Many of the staff are in there nearly every day complaining about something or someone. My wife always tries to go directly to the problem and handle it, although I know, as well as she can hide it, I’ve been around a long time, on the inside, she can get hurt.
There was one day one of her many bosses, a guy that is very insecure, had been scolded by the charge nurse earlier that day. When my wife saw him he took his anger out on her with a mean comment, knowing my wife that’s a big mistake. Though this situation is ongoing my wife told me the first thing she thought about was the note I wrote her! What a feeling of trying to do something good and it being successful came over me.
She has kept that note in her pocketbook and has asked if I could write more notes to her, which I will.
Just a piece of advice to you, try this. Send a note to someone you know, someone you think may need it, someone who helped you along the way, someone you want to pick up.
Here’s a short story I think you’ll like;
There was a junior high teacher, who one day saw that her students were very rowdy, they didn’t seem to be interested in learning. The teacher herself was tired and didn’t feel like pushing through it. She told her students to put their books away, take out a clean sheet of paper. Their assignments that day was to write down every students name on the left and then write one good thing they liked about that student.
The students went to work, looking around the room thinking what they liked about each other.
Over the weekend the teacher took the time to write the students name at the top and then she listed all the comments that were written about that individual student. The next Monday she handed the sheets of paper to the appropriate students and they began to read all these comments that were written about them.
The room was just buzzing with electricity. As those students read the comments you could hear the students saying wow I didn’t know they liked me that much, I didn’t know I was good at that, I didn’t know they thought I was beautiful. On and on, those students were on cloud nine. They left that day with more confidence, more self esteem, feeling better about themselves.
Well years later one of the students was killed while serving in Vietnam. Not only the teacher but many of the students attended the funeral. After the service the father of the soldier went up to the teacher and said I want to show you what my son was carrying when he was killed. It’s something he kept in his wallet. He took out this paper and began to unfold it, the teacher realized it was the note that she had copied with all the encouraging comments from her students. The father told how his son treasured that piece of paper. Well when the other students overheard it they began to tell the same story. One man said he keeps his paper in the top drawer at the office. One lady said she put hers in her wedding album next to her wedding pictures. Another man right then and there took out his wallet and he unfolded his as if it was his prize possession.
The teacher was overwhelmed, little did she realize what a lasting impact that little impromptu assignment would have that day.
The message shows everyone needs to be blessed, everyone needs to feel valued, we long for that affirmation.
The idea is we shouldn’t withhold our blessing. Be free with your compliments. Look for people you can build up. Tell them what you like about them. How much you appreciate them. It takes so little effort but it makes such a huge deposit. These are treasures people will carry with them.
Flatter me and I may not believe you.
Criticize me and I may not like you.
But encourage me and I’ll never forget you.
Simple words can make such a difference.
Happy Sunday
J.Goodrich
Walter Kern had a great observation over at Racket News with Matt Taibbi. He wondered why you didn’t see people protesting FOR ICE countering the loonies and this goes for just about any other protest of late. His reasoning being that when the “right” does finally come out and protest it would be final. What ICE is doing is what the electorate voted for and are sitting back happy that they were heard and getting illegals outta here. If there ever comes a time that the “right” has to come out from their couches or easy chairs it’s going to be final. He imagined when civil unrest starts and the streets become unsafe and houses are being invaded the uprising will be swift and final. It’s a shame that it’s most likely coming to that but if it comes to the final battle for the soul of the nation and all that is good and decent. The Patriots will be ready. The left has wanted this fight and the right has been sitting back watching these libtards ruin our country. I’d be proactive here and tell the left to be very careful with what you wish for because the outcome isn’t going to be what you expected.
Just a thought to add here as the wife and me watch the snow pile up here in Jersey. Reading our Substack’s before I begin making a Shepard’s pie for dinner. Yes, homemade! Yes it is delicious. Relax and recharge today everyone. Watch football and keep the TV off besides that. There’s always tomorrow to see what happened today. Enjoy! Thanks Doc.