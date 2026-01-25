Having spent the last two days preparing for the worst, we ended up with 2 inches of snow and some cold, wet rain…

Luckily for us, this storm was measured in “man” inches.

(However, the horrifically cold forecast for the next week is not going to be a fun time, but at least we aren’t battling one-degree temps and two feet of snow!)

FAFO

On one side, we have the Antifa radicals wanting to commit violence, even murder, against Federal officials.

Such as this perfectly normal person:

This is hatred for our country on steroids - have a listen:

Before becoming an Antifa (or is that Trantifa?) influencer, urging others to kill ICE agents, Kyle Edward Wagner was a cross-dressing activist.



Yep.. this is the same (sane?) person…

How does one go from cross-dressing weirdo to Antifa radical - all in the name of “protecting” illegal aliens?

The left hive-mind lives in a bizarro world -

Examples of the left threatening to kill ICE agents are everywhere on social media. The violence isn’t coming from the right - let’s be clear.

Some of the crazy radicals have millions of followers. One can only hope that the FBI or the DoJ will soon be knocking on their door!

(Then the question arises, why hasn’t this guy been arrested yet?)

Waiting…

On the other side are ICE officials. They are minimally trained to deal with violent crowds or SWAT team methodology (why would they be). These officials are being thrown into situations where they are being doxed, their license plates tracked, the personal information being shared with radicals like the men threatening to kill Federal officials in the videos above. The well-funded, financially backed by Soros left has even built apps to follow and track ICE agents.



Ice agents are minimally trained in how to deal with crowds of people threatening them with guns, throwing rocks, screaming, etc. How do ICE agents train for online videos that promote killing Federal ICE agents?

This is the type of behavior that these agents have to cope with.

There are actual cannibals "protesting" on the streets of Minneapolis. Authorities forced the perpetrator to cough up the remains of the finger, but it appears to be too damaged to be reattached.

BTW- this is all being planned and coordinated from the top levels of NGOs run by democrat party leaders and Soros.



City and state officials in Minnesota, rather than cooperating with Federal officials to help find ILLEGAL aliens, are working to cause riots and mayhem. They are encouraging violence and mob action.

Under President Trump, illegal aliens are being given due process while being housed in Federal buildings before being deported. What a shock- under President Trump, ILLEGAL aliens aren’t just being released back into communities.

Did you know that under past presidents, illegals would be arrested and “processed” - that is, they would be assigned their own personal attorney, who would then schedule a court date -often years in advance, and these illegals would be RELEASED back onto the streets. Only to disappear from the system again. Rinse and repeat. They have been trained not to carry ID, don’t admit to which country they came from, and basically, were allowed to re-enter the USA to live as they please.

Well, times have changed.

My support and prayers go out to those brave ICE agents who are having to put up with so much abuse and harassment.

And now for something completely different.