Not to sound judgmental (but hey, I am being judgmental):
If my parents had that much chaos and family disfunction as in the video above- it is easy to see how some adult children might chose to not engage in a similar pattern of behavior…
Which brings us to this trend among a certain liberal set of young adults:
If you nose, you nose.
For those that ignorantly argue that Acetaminophen has been around since the 1950s, without a rise in autism - until recently, “proving” without looking at the HHS data, that Secretary Kennedy must be wrong about the link with Acetaminophen and autism:
Some facts-
The use of Acetaminophen before and after vaccination of children was not recommended until the 1980s
Nor was Acetaminophen the recommended NSAID for pregnant women until the 1970s.
Timeline and Recommendations
By the 1980s-1990s: Acetaminophen became widely used for post-vaccination fever and pain relief in children as a standard part of aftercare.
2000s: Official vaccine information statements (such as the CDC's DTaP VIS last updated in 2007) included recommendations to use antipyretics like acetaminophen for 24 hours after vaccination to manage discomfort.
Late 2000s-Present: New research, including the pivotal Prymula et al. study, suggested prophylactic use might blunt immune response, resulting in newer guidelines discouraging routine prophylactic use—but still supporting therapeutic use if a child is in pain or develops a fever after vaccination.
Tylenol (acetaminophen) began to be widely recommended as the preferred pain reliever for pregnant women by the 1970s and 1980s, as concerns grew about the safety of alternatives like aspirin and NSAIDs during pregnancy.
So, yes - Acetaminophen has been around since the 1950s, but no - it has not been the drug of choice during pregnancy or for use during vaccination of children until much more recently…
Now, I have not seen the HHS report - but I do know that to prejudge a scientific report before it has been distributed doesn’t seem like science.
Furthermore, the HHS report apparently just confirms the overwhelming body of previously published peer reviewed literature linking Acetaminophen use and autism. In other words, the actual science supports the hypothesis of use linkage in this context to development of clinical autism.
I think if we consistently do the right thing as best we can things will continue to get better.
I often think about simple everyday things I can do that will make a difference. It could be as simple as a conversation with someone to take them down a path to seeing the truth.
Small everyday acts can sometimes turn into big changes. It’s in the ordinary obedience, when you’re serving, giving, loving, that you’re creating legacy. You don’t need to be in the spotlight, or have a large platform, if you do that’s great, but your impact is just as real and just as powerful. It’s not always the big moments that build legacy it’s the small steps of daily faithfulness. The things you do quietly when no one applauds. Those actions that seem small, God keeps the records of. What you do in secret, what nobody gives you credit for, God said he’ll reward you openly.
Dr. Malone the other day you mentioned the butterfly effect. A mathematician and weather expert named Edward Lorenz came up with a theory that a butterfly fluttering its wings could set off a chain reaction that could create a hurricane in Texas. That small insignificant motion had the power to set off a major shift. Of coarse people discounted it but he was able to prove scientifically how that slight change in the atmosphere created by a simple flutter of a butterflies wings could lead to this incredible weather pattern. Sometimes small ordinary actions can create a ripple effect that will cause much larger events to occur. This is the connection, when you go about your routine each day, it can seem ordinary like not much is happening, but your obedience is setting in motion things you can’t see. There’s a ripple effect taking place. God is orchestrating things that will have a greater impact, more significant than you could ever imagine. This is why the enemy tries to take away ordinary America. They try to make what we do seem insignificant. Don’t believe this, your life makes a difference, people are watching you, your family, your friends co-workers, your actions create influence.
Sometimes God hands you a gift. This past spring I was driving into Home Depot to get materials for my days work. I didn’t get far into the parking lot and I saw a wallet sitting on the asphalt, I stopped and picked it up. I took a look and there was a folded bunch of 20 dollar bills, some foreign currency, a family picture and of coarse a man’s drivers license. It appeared the man was originally from India and a picture showed his wife and two children. I googled his name but couldn’t find a phone number. He lived 2 towns away, so I decided I’d go in to get my materials and then drive to his house and drop the wallet off. It was a bit of a drive, when I got there I knocked on the door. An Indian woman hesitantly opened the door and in brocken English said can I help you. I told her I found her husbands wallet at Home Depot, knew he must have been worried, and wanted to get it back to him. She said he had called her and was a nervous wreck. She thanked me and I left. She didn’t take my number or my name but I’m sure the hour I took out of my day made a positive impact in those peoples lives. The good feeling I got was all the reward I needed.
So many times it’s our ordinary routine actions that can make the biggest difference. In John 6 there was a woman that had no idea how much she mattered, and how God was going to use something routine in her life to have such a tremendous impact on others. Her list of things to do was as long as usual but first she had to pack a lunch for her son. She only had two small fish left over from dinner and 5 small loaves of bread. As she began packing his lunch, she never would believe what would happen later that day. There was a huge crowd of people listening to Jesus teach. It was late in the day and they asked Jesus if they should dismiss the people so they can go find food. Jesus said you feed them. They were puzzled and said we don’t have that kind of food to feed all these people. Jesus asked well what do you have. So they searched the whole crowd and all they came up with was the little boys lunch with the two fish and the five loaves of bread. They gave it to Jesus, he blessed the food and it multiplied and ended up feeding over 5000 people, with twelve baskets of food left over. We hear a lot about the miracles of multiplying the food and I’m sure you have heard that story but it all started with a mother being faithful. She thought it was just a routine day checking off her to do list but it was part of a much bigger plan, something she couldn’t see right then. A divinely orchestrated moment that years later would still be inspiring us. That’s the butterfly effect. The relationship between small movements and big events. How could something as routine as taking care of your family have that kind of effect. Going to work being your best and doing it all over again. It feels so normal. You’ll never know the impact of your faithfulness. Keep honoring God, being good to people, going the extra mile you’re making a difference.
The scripture says don’t despise the day of small beginnings. God loves to take our small and do big things. He’ll use what we consider insignificant or ordinary to have a tremendous impact. Your steps are being ordered by the Lord. God has these destiny moments. It can seem ordinary but you don’t know what God is up to. As you keep being faithful in your everyday life you will be openly rewarded by God. Happy Sunday! J.Goodrich
Fauxahantas Warren paid big wampum to represent Big Medicine Man. The answer to Bernie’s question is yes.