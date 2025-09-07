Not to sound judgmental (but hey, I am being judgmental):



If my parents had that much chaos and family disfunction as in the video above- it is easy to see how some adult children might chose to not engage in a similar pattern of behavior…

Which brings us to this trend among a certain liberal set of young adults:

For those that ignorantly argue that Acetaminophen has been around since the 1950s, without a rise in autism - until recently, “proving” without looking at the HHS data, that Secretary Kennedy must be wrong about the link with Acetaminophen and autism:

Some facts-

The use of Acetaminophen before and after vaccination of children was not recommended until the 1980s

Nor was Acetaminophen the recommended NSAID for pregnant women until the 1970s.

Timeline and Recommendations

By the 1980s-1990s : Acetaminophen became widely used for post-vaccination fever and pain relief in children as a standard part of aftercare.

2000s : Official vaccine information statements (such as the CDC's DTaP VIS last updated in 2007) included recommendations to use antipyretics like acetaminophen for 24 hours after vaccination to manage discomfort.

Late 2000s-Present: New research, including the pivotal Prymula et al. study, suggested prophylactic use might blunt immune response, resulting in newer guidelines discouraging routine prophylactic use—but still supporting therapeutic use if a child is in pain or develops a fever after vaccination.

Tylenol (acetaminophen) began to be widely recommended as the preferred pain reliever for pregnant women by the 1970s and 1980s, as concerns grew about the safety of alternatives like aspirin and NSAIDs during pregnancy.

So, yes - Acetaminophen has been around since the 1950s, but no - it has not been the drug of choice during pregnancy or for use during vaccination of children until much more recently…

Now, I have not seen the HHS report - but I do know that to prejudge a scientific report before it has been distributed doesn’t seem like science.

Furthermore, the HHS report apparently just confirms the overwhelming body of previously published peer reviewed literature linking Acetaminophen use and autism. In other words, the actual science supports the hypothesis of use linkage in this context to development of clinical autism.