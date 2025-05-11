What I love about America is that American citizens have the freedom to express themselves. For instance, they can hate on the American flag and still be welcome to live here.
That is what the First Amendment promises us. The right to free speech is written into the Constitution. This is unlike most nations in the world, where free speech is not a right.
I may not particularly like someone else’s viewpoints, but they are free to express their opinions; even so-called hate speech.
And I am free to express my disdain.
When I first viewed the video below - my thought was that this was close to crossing a line- making fun of Pope Leo, and I was going to pass it by.
Upon closer inspection…
I don’t know how the creator did it, but this video, produced by Demon Flying Fox, was made before the Pope was chosen. It was released seven days ago.
Now, that was incredible timing!
(The truth about livestock guardian dogs)
If you know, you know…
Happy Mothers Day!!! Happy Mothers Day Jill!!! My upbeat message to you.
Although we’ve been having fairly mild winters, this past one, with these soaring energy costs, has certainly tried my patience and my bank account. The Springtimes warming temperatures are a welcome change.
True Patience is a very powerful tool that alludes many people. For years it seemed to pass me by. We’ve all known people that had shown us patience, and they probably stand out as someone that showed us kindness when we had done wrong.
Today whenever a stressful situation arises I try my best to take a deep breath and hold back escalating a situation. Flying off the handle always seems to cause me regret. I try to think back to those times when someone showed me patience and grace, gave me a break, or was the bigger person.
Patience is a form of faith. Maybe faith in someone we know, like a child that has got off coarse and we pray please God help to get them back on track. Or it could be a dream we have of someday meeting the right person to share our life with. It may seem like forever but with patience and faith, God never forgets our dreams. The enemy does everything he can to try to get us discouraged. The first place we loose the battle is in our own thinking. We should try our best to use our mind, be patient, it’s a tool we have. I don’t know about you but I’m going to die in faith. We should never give up on our dreams, our dreams will one day be fulfilled. The enemy comes immediately to steal that seed from our heart. We must have patience and know God is constantly working behind the scenes in our life.
I have a friend that was a Boston cop. He was married to a beautiful girl and they had two boys. Their marriage began to have problems and his wife strayed, they ended up getting divorced. As time went by he had a few relationships but none ever panned out. Eventually Dino had retired and it seemed he had given up on his dream of meeting someone to share his life with. He no longer would go out, and when we spoke he was sour and depressed. Years and years went by and I got word that his old high school sweetheart had reached out to him and they had gone out on a couple of dates. I spoke to him and he seemed really happy. The other night we were at a restaurant and by chance we ran into Dino and his new girl. I haven’t seen him so happy in forever. He had a constant smile on his face, he looked younger, he was upbeat, he was happy. After all these years of being alone Dino had finally got back together with the woman of his dreams. They spoke of going on trips together and sharing their lives with each other. Dino’s dream of sharing his life with someone had finally been fulfilled.
Even if we had given up on a dream we once had there’s always time to get your faith back. It doesn’t matter your age, you should never give up on your dreams. It’s never too late. I believe God is a faithful God, he is a God of completion. Hold fast on your dreams God has put in your heart. As long as you stay in faith, as long as you still believe, all it takes is one breath of God and your dreams will be fulfilled. Happy Sunday, Happy Mothers Day, stay in faith! J.Goodrich
Last night, I watched the old B&W movie, the Three Stooges and realized the cartoon today of Gates Fauci and Collins is the modern version of the the Three Stooges and their laughing grinds me the wrong way!