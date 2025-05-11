What I love about America is that American citizens have the freedom to express themselves. For instance, they can hate on the American flag and still be welcome to live here.

That is what the First Amendment promises us. The right to free speech is written into the Constitution. This is unlike most nations in the world, where free speech is not a right.

I may not particularly like someone else’s viewpoints, but they are free to express their opinions; even so-called hate speech.

And I am free to express my disdain.

When I first viewed the video below - my thought was that this was close to crossing a line- making fun of Pope Leo, and I was going to pass it by.

Upon closer inspection…

I don’t know how the creator did it, but this video, produced by Demon Flying Fox, was made before the Pope was chosen. It was released seven days ago.

Now, that was incredible timing!

(The truth about livestock guardian dogs)

If you know, you know…

