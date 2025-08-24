Share this postMalone NewsSunday Strip: "You can't Fire Me"Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreSunday Strip: "You can't Fire Me"Robert W Malone MD, MSAug 24, 2025708Share this postMalone NewsSunday Strip: "You can't Fire Me"Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore10857ShareMalone News is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeThanks for reading Malone News. This post is public ,so feel free to share it - everywhere!ShareLeaving on a jet plane - to Tampa - again!Have a great Sunday folks.708Share this postMalone NewsSunday Strip: "You can't Fire Me"Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore10857SharePrevious
I can't even read "Leaving on a jet plane" and not hear John Denver's voice singing.
"And then the artists..." I just got "Heaven" by Van Gogh, paint by numbers for my wintertime amusement. The picture might be beautiful if I can stay in the lines. My eyesight is excellent, hope it still is when I'm done!
The banana and duct tape. A relative lives in NYC and told me once that most of the art galleries are just money laundering operations. Not sure if true but would not be surprised. 🙄