Malone News

Malone News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
10hEdited

One of the sad things happening is the left makes health political, as they do most things. They’re not interested in facts, if it’s Trumps HHS Secretary oppose him. This is what I see as the struggle. Somehow people need to get educated. If it’s possible to forward educational essays and articles to people, and show them how processed foods harm them it will become an educated choice they make, an informed consent over what they put into their body.

I’ve always thought spiritually there is ultimate power. Doing the right thing and helping people should be a foundation for this movement. By giving my hard left sister information on the mRNA injections, I got her to refuse more shots, as well as my brother who is conservative. I’m proud of that! It’s amazing by helping people and helping them to see the benefit of doing the right thing, even with strangers, it becomes contagious. J.Goodrich

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
weedom1's avatar
weedom1
10h

Vital video, with a lot of great points from the interviewees.

If we take personalities out of it, MAHA is where the left and right can work together on something useful.

Deregulating the food production will allow small farmers to participate in regenerative practices.

There is at least 1 USDA employee for every farmer. That's ridiculous.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
46 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robert W Malone, MD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture