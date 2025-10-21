Video: The MISSION: MAKE AMERICA HEALTHY AGAIN

Take back power from Big Food and Big Pharma!

Virginia was home to the thought leaders for the original American Revolution, and now provides thought leaders for the new MAHA American Revolution. This video highlights some of the Virginia leaders in the MAHA movement.

This revolution is about physical and spiritual health. MAHA is about empowering people to take back their health and to live a life where good food means healthy, tasty, nutritious foods - not junk created in a laboratory by “food scientists.”

This informative and fun video is one to share with your non-MAHA friends and family! Who knows, it might change a mind or two about what MAHA is really about!



The video features Steve Cortez, Joel Salatin, Calley Means, Michael Caputo, Dr. Robert Redfield, Ann Miller, and myself.