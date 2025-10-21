Video: The MISSION: MAKE AMERICA HEALTHY AGAIN
Take back power from Big Food and Big Pharma!
Virginia was home to the thought leaders for the original American Revolution, and now provides thought leaders for the new MAHA American Revolution. This video highlights some of the Virginia leaders in the MAHA movement.
This revolution is about physical and spiritual health. MAHA is about empowering people to take back their health and to live a life where good food means healthy, tasty, nutritious foods - not junk created in a laboratory by “food scientists.”
This informative and fun video is one to share with your non-MAHA friends and family! Who knows, it might change a mind or two about what MAHA is really about!
The video features Steve Cortez, Joel Salatin, Calley Means, Michael Caputo, Dr. Robert Redfield, Ann Miller, and myself.
One of the sad things happening is the left makes health political, as they do most things. They’re not interested in facts, if it’s Trumps HHS Secretary oppose him. This is what I see as the struggle. Somehow people need to get educated. If it’s possible to forward educational essays and articles to people, and show them how processed foods harm them it will become an educated choice they make, an informed consent over what they put into their body.
I’ve always thought spiritually there is ultimate power. Doing the right thing and helping people should be a foundation for this movement. By giving my hard left sister information on the mRNA injections, I got her to refuse more shots, as well as my brother who is conservative. I’m proud of that! It’s amazing by helping people and helping them to see the benefit of doing the right thing, even with strangers, it becomes contagious. J.Goodrich
Vital video, with a lot of great points from the interviewees.
If we take personalities out of it, MAHA is where the left and right can work together on something useful.
Deregulating the food production will allow small farmers to participate in regenerative practices.
There is at least 1 USDA employee for every farmer. That's ridiculous.